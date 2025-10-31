October 31, 2025 6:26 PM हिंदी

Those who oppose me unnecessarily enjoy more protection: Azam Khan on security fears

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) In a hard-hitting interview that revives political heat ahead of the upcoming high-stakes Bihar elections and the Uttar Pradesh 2027 Assembly polls, Samajwadi Party (SP) veteran and former Minister Azam Khan has alleged that his life remains in danger and asserted he deserves Z-category security and has been stripped of Y-security.

Recently released after spending nearly two years in jail in multiple cases, the Rampur strongman claimed a political vendetta continues and hinted at a deep mistrust of state mechanisms.

“When I was granted security, I didn’t need it. Today I don’t even have Y-security, forget Z. Those who oppose me unnecessarily enjoy more protection,” Khan told IANS, adding, “My father was jailed in 1970 for standing against injustice; today his son has no security.”

Demanding international observers for elections, Khan said India must ensure credibility in the democratic process. “Conduct elections under any impartial international agency and see if their candidates can even save their deposits,” he challenged, alleging an atmosphere of fear and asserting that “this election wasn't won, it was looted”, indirectly referring to the 2022 UP Assembly elections.

Speaking on Muslim representation, Azam Khan dismissed symbolic appeasement, taking a veiled swipe at leaders who flaunt minority identity only for optics.

“Just wearing a cap doesn’t make one a representative of Muslims. I’ve seen leaders keep a cap in their pocket, wear it during minority conferences, and remove it the moment it ends,” he remarked.

He also rejected the idea that a higher Muslim population automatically entitles the community to top posts. “A higher percentage of Muslims doesn’t automatically grant the title of minister. The Constitution does not recognise such symbolic positions. What matters is real power and dignity, not decorative posts.”

Hinting at political isolation during his incarceration, Khan maintained loyalty to the SP leadership but reminded that cases were filed “like a weapon” against political opponents. Declaring his political innings far from over, he warned, “If the match begins again, I’ll bat.”

Despite asserting he believes in justice, not revenge, the SP stalwart delivered a sharp caution: “My enemies are naive. There is no point in being enemies with me. Those who tried to kill me are no longer alive. I am still here.”

