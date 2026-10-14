Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discuss regional developments, ways to achieve regional peace

Tehran, Oct 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Wednesday, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments, including the situation in Yemen, local media reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the two ministers spoke about regional developments and ways to achieve peace and stability in the region, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they spoke about latest regional developments, situation in Yemen and ways to ease tensions and reinforce regional stability and security, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Araghchi also held a telephonic conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and discussed the latest regional developments. The two ministers also spoke about diplomatic initiatives being taken to de-escalate tensions across the region, IRNA reported.

Araghchi's phone calls with his counterparts from Iran and Oman followed Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's statement on Monday, where he reiterated Tehran's readiness to help facilitate dialogue between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei had voiced grave concern over the incidents taking place in the Arabian Peninsula, adding that Iran does not support the continuation of the conflict between the two nations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"We have repeatedly expressed readiness to use our good offices to facilitate dialogue between the (warring) parties," said Baghaei and emphasised that the situation should be resolved through talks and engagement.

Iran has offered to facilitate dialogue between Houthis and Saudi Arabia as Houthis have been targetting airports and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Riyadh too has been conducting air operations against Houthi-held areas.

On Sunday, Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and expressed Iran's readiness to provide any kind of assistance to help initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

--IANS

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