October 14, 2026 6:38 PM हिंदी

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discuss regional developments, ways to achieve regional peace

Foreign Ministers of Iran and Oman discuss regional developments, ways to achieve regional peace (File Image)

Tehran, Oct 14 (IANS) Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi on Wednesday, during which they reviewed the latest regional developments, including the situation in Yemen, local media reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the two ministers spoke about regional developments and ways to achieve peace and stability in the region, Iran's official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

On Tuesday, Araghchi spoke to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, during which they spoke about latest regional developments, situation in Yemen and ways to ease tensions and reinforce regional stability and security, Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

Araghchi also held a telephonic conversation with his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty and discussed the latest regional developments. The two ministers also spoke about diplomatic initiatives being taken to de-escalate tensions across the region, IRNA reported.

Araghchi's phone calls with his counterparts from Iran and Oman followed Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei's statement on Monday, where he reiterated Tehran's readiness to help facilitate dialogue between Yemen and Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Tehran, Baghaei had voiced grave concern over the incidents taking place in the Arabian Peninsula, adding that Iran does not support the continuation of the conflict between the two nations, Xinhua News Agency reported.

"We have repeatedly expressed readiness to use our good offices to facilitate dialogue between the (warring) parties," said Baghaei and emphasised that the situation should be resolved through talks and engagement.

Iran has offered to facilitate dialogue between Houthis and Saudi Arabia as Houthis have been targetting airports and energy facilities in Saudi Arabia. On the other hand, Riyadh too has been conducting air operations against Houthi-held areas.

On Sunday, Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and expressed Iran's readiness to provide any kind of assistance to help initiate dialogue between Saudi Arabia and Yemen.

--IANS

akl/as

LATEST NEWS

Paul McCartney shares his concern about Paul Mescal playing him in Beatles films

Paul McCartney shares his concern about Paul Mescal playing him in Beatles films

China’s ICBC lends to African borrowers despite findings of corruption: Report

China’s ICBC lends to African borrowers despite findings of corruption: Report

'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama (Photo: Drumsticks Productions/X)

'Sathyavan Savithiri' teaser: A young woman lawyer locks horns with her mentor in a gripping courtroom drama

Australia Women complete 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with eight-wicket win in the third and final match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Wednesday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au/X

Australia Women complete 3-0 ODI series sweep over Bangladesh with eight-wicket win

Inaugural dialogue of BIMSTEC Home Ministers will solidify security cooperation: MEA

Inaugural dialogue of BIMSTEC Home Ministers will solidify security cooperation: MEA

Institutional real estate in India draws $85.5 bn since 2011 as capital shifts to income‑generating assets

Institutional real estate in India draws $85.5 bn since 2011 as capital shifts to income‑generating assets

Honey Singh summoned to appear before Maharashtra Cyber Cell on October 16 over his controversial remarks

Maharashtra Cyber Cell summons Honey Singh for 4th time, asks him to appear on October 16 over controversial remarks

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

NSA Doval raised issue of safety of Indian seafarers, tankers with Iranian counterpart: MEA

Diego Forlan buoyed by Uruguay restart after 2026 World Cup

Football: Forlan buoyed by Uruguay restart after 2026 World Cup

T. Natarajan returns to Sunrisers Hyderabad; Zeeshan Ansari moves to Delhi Capitals ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027. Photo credit: IANS

Natarajan returns to Sunrisers; Zeeshan Ansari moves to DC ahead of IPL 2027