May 12, 2026 9:48 PM हिंदी

Football: Spain coach backs Nico Williams to recover in time for 2026 World Cup

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente backs Nico Williams to recover in time for 2026 World Cup

Madrid, May 12 (IANS) Spain coach Luis de la Fuente on Tuesday expressed confidence that winger Nico Williams would recover in time for the World Cup finals despite suffering a hamstring injury at the weekend. Williams had to be helped off the pitch during the first half of Athletic Club's 1-0 home defeat to Valencia on Sunday, with tests on Monday confirming a moderate injury to his left hamstring.

The injury rules the 23-year-old out for the remainder of Athletic's domestic season, but speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, De la Fuente said Williams should still be fit in time for the World Cup.

"We have been fortunate that Nico's injury is a grade one strain and should be recoverable in three or four weeks if there are no setbacks," De la Fuente said.

Williams, who has scored six goals in 30 appearances for Spain, is expected to be available when Spain opens its World Cup campaign against Cape Verde on June 15, reports Xinhua.

De la Fuente added that even if Williams were unable to feature in the opening game, he should still be available later in the tournament. "If he can't play in the first match, then he will for the second or third," he said.

The coach, who led Spain to the UEFA Euro 2024 title, will announce his preliminary squad on May 22. However, with the deadline for FIFA squad submissions not until June 2, he said he plans to initially call up a larger group of players. "We will bring in more players to help us complete the preparation match on June 4 against Iraq in A Coruna," he explained.

De la Fuente also admitted concern over the possibility of further injuries before the Spanish domestic season concludes on May 24. "I worry about my players' fitness. This period is critical because any minor injury is difficult to recover from before the World Cup," he said. "We hope there won't be any more injuries; we're constantly crossing our fingers."

The FIFA World Cup 2026 will be played from June 11 to July 19 and will be jointly-hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan’s military tactics during conflict involve use of civilian areas: Report (File Image)

Pakistan’s military tactics during conflict involve use of civilian areas: Report

Report flags reconstruction and relocation of terror facilities in Pakistan (File Image)

Report flags reconstruction and relocation of terror facilities in Pakistan

'Shameful': NCP-SP's Fahad Ahmad slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over his anti-Sanatan remark

'Shameful': NCP-SP's Fahad Ahmad slams Udhayanidhi Stalin over his anti-Sanatan remark

Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar help Gujarat Titans recover from early blows to post 168/5 against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Sudharsan, Sundar help GT recover from early blows to post 168/5 against SRH

IOS Sagar's visit to Chattogram underscores shared commitment towards peace in IOR

IOS Sagar's visit to Chattogram underscores shared commitment towards peace in IOR

Concerns raised over rapid expansion of Pakistan’s military-intelligence activities in Bangladesh (File image)

Concerns raised over rapid expansion of Pakistan’s military-intelligence activities in Bangladesh

Luciano Darderi stuns Alexander Zverev, saves four match points to book a quarterfinal spot in the Italian Open 2026 in Rome on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Italian Open: Darderi stuns Zverev, saves four match points to book a quarterfinal spot

Haldwani: Youth Congress workers stage a torchlight protest march against the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak issue from Budh Park to the SDM Court premises, in Haldwani district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

NEET paper leak explained: Students’ rights, court cases, and what parents should know

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente backs Nico Williams to recover in time for 2026 World Cup

Football: Spain coach backs Nico Williams to recover in time for 2026 World Cup

Search operation starts after infiltration bid in J&K’s Rajouri (Representational Image)

J&K: Army foils infiltration bid on LoC, terrorist killed ​