April 20, 2026 11:22 PM हिंदी

Football: Recovered Musiala feels like a new arrival for Bayern ahead of key tests

Recovered Jamal Musiala feels like a new arrival for Bayern Munich ahead of key tests

Berlin, April 20 (IANS) After Bayern Munich sealed their 35th national title last weekend, Vincent Kompany said the return of Jamal Musiala feels like a new arrival for the club. Ahead of Wednesday's German Cup semifinal against Leverkusen and Bayern's UEFA Champions League semifinal tie against Paris Saint-Germain on April 28 and May 6, the 23-year-old is stepping in after injuries to Serge Gnabry and Lennart Karl.

"We can expect something from him," Bayern's head coach said. "Now that Serge, sadly, can't be around, we benefit from his step-by-step return."

Following a cautious comeback plan, with recovery breaks and gradually increased playing time, the England-born attacker is beginning to produce encouraging moments, including key assists and goals, reports Xinhua.

Relief appeared to be written across his face after assists led to goals against Real Madrid and Stuttgart, not to mention the club's 101st goal of the season, which he scored in the 5-0 win over St. Pauli to equal Bayern's 1971/72 record.

Marking the moment, Bayern's communications department noted that Musiala was following in the footsteps of club icon Franz Beckenbauer, who scored the 101st goal 54 years ago. "I am doing well," the German youngster said after his 45 minutes in the title-clinching match against Stuttgart.

The substitution had been planned, he said, adding "that my foot feels good." "We see he is enjoying his new freedom," Kompany said, noting that Musiala can enrich Bayern's attacking play with his dribbling and passing.

Concerns resurfaced in mid-March after "stress reactions" sidelined the forward during the Champions League and the international window. Now, however, stability appears to be returning for the son of a German mother and a Nigerian father.

Kompany underlined Musiala's importance after Gnabry suffered another setback, a long-term muscle injury that puts his World Cup participation at risk. "We don't want to put a lot of pressure on Jamal, but his return at that stage is vital," the Bayern coach said, with Bayern still chasing success in the German Cup and the Champions League.

Musiala, a six-time national champion with 40 caps for Germany, spoke of relief and satisfaction as he joined Bayern's brief celebrations on the pitch on Sunday. "We don't party now as there are more tasks ahead of us," Musiala said, adding that he was happy to be part of it again.

--IANS

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