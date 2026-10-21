October 22, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Football: Nineteen clubs to compete in I-League 3 2026-27

Nineteen clubs to compete in I-League 3 2026-27

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The 2026-27 season of I-League 3, the fourth tier of the Indian men’s football league system, will commence on October 22, 2026, with group-stage matches being held across four venues. The participating clubs will compete in a single round-robin format within their respective groups.

Group A, comprising TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Southern Sporting Union, and KLASA FC, will play its matches at Khuman Lampak Stadium in Imphal, Manipur. Group B contains Garhwal Heroes FC, Sher-e-Punjab SC, Corbett FC, Techtro Swades United FC, and Ghaziabad City FC. Fixtures will take place at Amenity Football Academy in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand.

Kuppuraj FC, Lakecity FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Godavari FC and Chhaygaon FC are placed in Group C and will play their matches at the SSA Stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya. Group D action is scheduled at the Duler Stadium in Mapusa, Goa, and will feature Kickstart FC, RT Boys FC, GOG FCC, Zinc Football Academy and Clube de Salgaocar.

The group stage will begin on October 22, with Groups B and C kicking off their respective campaigns. Group A action will commence on October 26, while Group D matches will begin on November 1. The group-stage fixtures will conclude on November 9.

A total of 19 clubs will feature in the 2026-27 season, divided into four groups.

Four group winners and two best second-placed teams across all groups will qualify for the six-team play-offs. The top two teams in the play-offs will be promoted to the 2027-28 season of the I-League 2.

In 2025-26, champions Baghpat FC and runners-up FC Raengdai were promoted from I-League 3 to the 2026-27 I-League 2.

2026-27 I-League 3 Group Stage

Group A: TRAU FC, NEROCA FC, Southern Sporting Union, KLASA FC

Group B: Corbett FC, Techtro Swades United FC, Ghaziabad City FC, Sher-e-Punjab SC, Garhwal Heroes FC

Group C: Lakecity FC, Godavari FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Kuppuraj FC, Chhaygaon FC

Group D: Clube de Salgaocar, Zinc Football Academy, RT Boys FC, GOG FCC, Kickstart FC

--IANS

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