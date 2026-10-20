October 21, 2026 12:39 AM हिंदी

Football: Guruzeta ruled out for season as Athletic struggles for goals

Gorka Guruzeta ruled out for season as Athletic Club Bilbao struggle for goals. Photo credit: @Athletic/X

Madrid, Oct 20 (IANS) Athletic Club Bilbao striker Gorka Guruzeta will miss the rest of the season after suffering a serious knee injury, leaving coach Edin Terzic with further attacking problems ahead of Wednesday's rescheduled La Liga match away to Levante.

Guruzeta ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during Saturday's 0-0 draw at Valencia, adding to an injury list that already includes Spain international winger Nico Williams and attacking midfielder Oihan Sancet.

"The doctor approached me during the match and told me it didn't look good," Terzic said at Tuesday's pre-match press conference.

"Guru had already suffered a similar injury in his other leg [in 2019], so he immediately felt that something was wrong," he added.

Terzic praised the 30-year-old striker's attitude despite the setback. "His optimism is on another level. Our duty now is to support him so that when he is ready to return, he steps back into a highly successful team."

Athletic has drawn its last three La Liga matches, scoring just once, and Terzic acknowledged that improving the team's attacking effectiveness would take time. "It's true that we are currently struggling to score, but our opponents also find it very difficult to score against us," he said.

"Being more dangerous and clinical in the penalty area is a process; it isn't solved in a single training session. Today, we look for instant solutions to everything with technology, but we work with human beings, not automated response buttons. You can't just go to Google or ChatGPT for answers."

Terzic confirmed that Sancet would miss Wednesday's match but said Williams could return, stressing the importance of making "smart, long-term decisions" over injured players.

The match was originally scheduled for September 16 but was postponed after torrential rain flooded the pitch at Levante's Ciutat de Valencia Stadium.

On Monday, Athletic Bilbao defender Dani Vivian addressed the groin problem that sidelined him for the first seven games of the season and cost him a place at last summer's World Cup.

The 27-year-old returned to full training last week after months of rehabilitation for an adductor insertion injury that first troubled him in January. Rather than stop playing when the problem emerged, Vivian said he carried on to help his club during a difficult run of results.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Captain Smriti Mandhana wants India to carry T20I series dominance into ODIs against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: IANS

3rd T20I: Mandhana wants India to carry series dominance into ODIs against Zimbabwe

Stefanos Tsitsipas surges past Kovacevic into Round 2 in the Almaty Open in Almaty on Tuesday. Photo credit: ATP

Almaty Open: Stefanos Tsitsipas surges past Kovacevic into Round 2

Gorka Guruzeta ruled out for season as Athletic Club Bilbao struggle for goals. Photo credit: @Athletic/X

Football: Guruzeta ruled out for season as Athletic struggles for goals

India aspires to combine prosperity, knowledge and strength with commitment to global peace: Rajnath Singh in Tajikistan

India aspires to combine knowledge and strength with commitment to global peace: Rajnath Singh

Israel's Netanyahu says discussed overthrowing Iran's government with Trump (File Image)

Overthrowing Iranian regime discussed with Trump: Netanyahu

Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore guides Tamil Nadu to victory; UP, Bengal and Vidarbha register wins (Credit: X/TNCA)

Ranji Trophy: Sai Kishore guides Tamil Nadu to victory; UP, Bengal and Vidarbha register wins

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nandani Sharma star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 92 runs to sweep series 3-0 in the third and final women’s T20I at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday. Photo credit: BCCI Women/X

3rd T20I: Harmanpreet, Nandani star as India thrash Zimbabwe by 92 runs to sweep series 3-0

When Emraan Hashmi called Mallika Sherawat a 'bad kisser'

When Emraan Hashmi called Mallika Sherawat a 'bad kisser'

Padmini Kolhapuri, Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Bedi wins CINTAA executive committee elections with maximum votes

Padmini Kolhapuri, Poonam Dhillon, Rakesh Bedi wins CINTAA executive committee elections with maximum votes

Nishad bags double with high jump gold; Sahana wins historic bronze as India rise to sixth spot in the medal tally in the Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: PCI

Asian Para Games: Nishad bags double with high jump gold; Sahana wins historic bronze as India rise to sixth spot (round-up)