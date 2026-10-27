October 27, 2026 8:54 PM हिंदी

Football: Betis, Valencia among five La Liga clubs in Copa del Rey action

Real Betis, Valencia among five La Liga clubs in Copa del Rey action on Wednesday. Photo credit: La Liga

Madrid, Oct 27 (IANS) Five La Liga teams will face lower-division opposition away from home on Wednesday as the first round of Spain's Copa del Rey continues. Real Betis, Valencia, Celta Vigo, Alaves and Levante will all be on the road under competition rules that give lower-division clubs home advantage in the early rounds.

Betis travel to the Madrid region to face CDA Navalcarnero, which competes in the Segunda Federación, Spain's fourth tier.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is expected to make extensive changes to his starting lineup, although competition regulations require clubs to have at least seven registered first-team players on the field throughout the match.

Celta Vigo also face fourth-tier opposition when they visit Salamanca UDS, coached by former Athletic Club captain Iker Muniain, reports Xinhua.

Muniain was part of the Athletic side that won the 2024 Copa del Rey, scoring in the penalty shootout against Mallorca as the Basque club ended a 40-year wait for the trophy.

The former Spain international will be hoping for a better result than Salamanca managed when the teams met in December 2024, when Celta cruised to a 7-0 away victory.

Levante visit fifth-tier CD Tarancon, while Alaves travel to the Basque town of Azkoitia to face CD Anaitasuna. Valencia are also expected to progress when they visit CFUE Tavernes de la Valldigna, the small club that competes in the regional leagues of the Valencian Community.

All five top-flight clubs will be seeking to avoid an early upset in a competition that has frequently provided lower-league sides with opportunities to test themselves against Spain's leading teams.

The first round of Spain's Copa del Rey involves 16 La Liga sides in action this week. The knockout format means that lower-division clubs get home advantage against top-flight opponents in the opening rounds, providing them with an important source of revenue and raising hopes of a giant-killing act.

The first round features clubs from across Spain's football pyramid, including several amateur and regional sides that have qualified through the preliminary rounds and will host La Liga opponents.

Cup holders Real Sociedad, FC Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, who will compete in the Spanish Supercup in February, are exempt from the first two rounds.

The gulf in quality between amateur sides and La Liga clubs makes an upset unlikely, but the competition offers players from little-known small clubs a night to remember.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Indian trio Arkesh Bhatia, Anshul Mishra and Ribhav Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship Golf at Te Arai Links’ South Course in New Zealand from October 29 to November 1. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Indian trio Bhatia, Mishra and Verma seek big rewards at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

In border villages of J&K, PMAY turns dreams into reality; beneficiaries grateful to govt

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget (Photo: X of Chief Minister Uttarakhand)

Eyes on Ardh Kumbh: Uttarakhand CM Dhami presents Rs 7,844 crore supplementary budget

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani (Photo: @ArshadMadani007/X)

Mosques under threat will rise again; Muslims must stay firm: Arshad Madani

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

EU condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, Red Sea shipping

'That's why I praised my team': Daren Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for West Indies against 'dangerous' India in the recently-concluded T20I series in India. Photo credit: IANS

'That's why I praised my team': Sammy backs his 2-2 praise for Windies against 'dangerous' India

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win (Credit: BFI)

Boxing: Aditya bags gold in U19 World Championships with dominant win

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

India-Indonesia Special Forces exercise Garuda Shakti begins in Banyuwangi

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse (Credit: SAI)

‘India-New Zealand Rugby series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders’: MoS Raksha Khadse

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Wrestling Championships finals for first time in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WFI

Kajal, Neelam script history as two Indian women reach U20 World Championships finals for first time