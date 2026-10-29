October 29, 2026 11:55 PM हिंदी

'Football belongs to the fans,' says Ronaldo after winning Ballon d'Or of All Time poll

'Football belongs to the fans,' says Ronaldo after winning Ballon d'Or of All Time poll

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo thanked fans around the world after his maiden Ballon d’Or triumph in 2008 was voted the greatest victory in the award’s history in the B.O.A.T. (Best of All Time) poll.

“Football belongs to the fans! Thank you to all the fans around the world; the Ballon D’Or of All Time is also yours,” Ronaldo wrote on social media on Thursday.

The poll, conducted by the Ballon d’Or organisers, invited football fans to vote for the greatest Ballon d’Or-winning campaign of all time. Ronaldo’s 2008 triumph emerged as the winner, while Argentine superstar Lionel Messi’s 2012 victory finished second.

Ronaldo’s maiden Ballon d’Or came after an outstanding 2007-08 season with Manchester United, in which he scored 42 goals in 49 appearances across all competitions. The Portuguese forward helped the English club win both the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

In the Premier League, Ronaldo scored 31 goals to finish as the competition’s leading scorer and help Manchester United secure their 17th league title. He also scored eight goals in the Champions League, finishing as the tournament’s top scorer and helping United lift the trophy after defeating Chelsea in the final.

The final ended 1-1 after extra time, with Ronaldo scoring United’s goal before Sir Alex Ferguson’s side prevailed in the penalty shootout.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or in 2008 after finishing second behind Brazilian midfielder Kaká the previous year. He became the third Portuguese player to receive the honour, following Eusebio in 1965 and Luis Figo in 2000.

The award marked a defining moment in Ronaldo’s rise from an 18-year-old arrival at Manchester United in 2003 to one of the most decorated players in football history.

The 2008 triumph also preceded an era of individual dominance shared by Ronaldo and Messi. Ronaldo has won the Ballon d’Or five times in his career, while Messi holds the record with eight victories.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Real Kashmir FC face Nagaland United SC in opener as Indian Football League returns with full season at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on Thursday. Photo credit: IFL

Real Kashmir face Nagaland United in opener as Indian Football League returns with full season

Chance for Atletico Madrid, Barcelona look to recover in Basque derby in La Liga. Photo credit: La Liga

Chance for Atletico Madrid, Barcelona look to recover in Basque derby in La Liga

India end group stage campaign undefeated with a dominant win over Sri Lanka in the Commonwealth Kabaddi Championship 2026 in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Photo credit: CWKC

Commonwealth Kabaddi C'ship: India end group stage campaign undefeated with a dominant win over Sri Lanka

Michael Carrick backs Bruno Fernandes’ commitment to Manchester United, saying he will continue as captain

Carrick backs Fernandes’ commitment to Man Utd, saying he will continue as captain

Ironman 70.3 Goa, India unveils finisher's jersey and medal for sixth edition to start on Sunday (November 1). Photo credit: Ironman 70.3 Goa

Ironman 70.3 Goa, India unveils finisher's jersey and medal for sixth edition

Indians struggle at Te Arai Links as defending champion Laopakdee leads Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in Tomarata (New Zealand) on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Indians struggle at Te Arai as defending champion Laopakdee leads Asia-Pacific Amateurs

Priyank Kharge ‘misusing’ his position due to political connections: Kumaraswamy (Photo: IANS)

Priyank Kharge ‘misusing’ his position due to political connections: Kumaraswamy

'Football belongs to the fans,' says Ronaldo after winning Ballon d'Or of All Time poll

'Football belongs to the fans,' says Ronaldo after winning Ballon d'Or of All Time poll

‘No recognised medical degree’: Nine fake doctors held in Gujarat (Photo: IANS)

‘No recognised medical degree’: Nine fake doctors held in Gujarat

Salma Hayek remembers American labour leader, Dolores Huerta and her contribution to society

Salma Hayek remembers American labour leader, Dolores Huerta and her contribution to society