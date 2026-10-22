October 23, 2026 1:33 AM हिंदी

Football: Barcelona's Espart ready for 'war' in first Clasico against Real Madrid

Barcelona's Xavi Espart ready for 'war' in first El Clasico against Real Madrid. Photo credit: Barcelona FC

Madrid, Oct 23 (IANS) FC Barcelona's 19-year-old defender Xavi Espart is preparing for a baptism of fire when he makes his Clasico debut against Real Madrid on Sunday. Espart made his first-team debut last season and was an unused substitute when Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-0 in May to clinch the league title. He has since established himself as a regular member of coach Hansi Flick's squad.

The teenager's versatility, which allows him to operate at either fullback position and contribute in attack, has helped him earn more playing time. He also scored his first Champions League goal in Tuesday's 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain, reports Xinhua.

With Eric Garcia sidelined by a muscle injury, Jules Kounde doubtful with an ankle sprain and Andreas Christensen also injured, Espart is in contention to start Sunday's potentially pivotal encounter, provided he recovers from a minor ankle problem of his own.

Speaking to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo in an interview published Thursday, the Barcelona academy graduate acknowledged the intensity of the challenge awaiting him.

"The truth is it will be a war," Espart said, insisting that his side would hold nothing back.

"We will go all out; it's a Clasico. You always have to give one hundred percent, and now we have the opportunity to move further ahead in points, so we will fight to the death," he added.

If selected, Espart could face a difficult assignment against Real Madrid's Yan Diomande, who scored a spectacular volley in Wednesday's 4-1 Champions League victory over RB Leipzig.

Barcelona will look to extend their perfect La Liga start and open a nine-point lead over Real Madrid when the two Spanish giants meet in the season's first Clasico at Camp Nou on Sunday.

Hansi Flick's side has won all nine of its opening league matches to establish a six-point advantage over their archrivals, with Atletico Madrid sitting second, five points off the pace.

Although nearly three-quarters of the campaign would remain after Sunday, another Barcelona victory would leave Real Madrid facing a considerable challenge to close the gap in the title race.

Real Madrid head into the match in improved form after recording successive 4-1 home victories over Sevilla in La Liga and RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Fede Valverde have impressed in an unfamiliar right-back role, while Kylian Mbappe has rediscovered his best form and new signing Yan Diomande has shown flashes of his potential.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Barcelona's Xavi Espart ready for 'war' in first El Clasico against Real Madrid. Photo credit: Barcelona FC

Football: Barcelona's Espart ready for 'war' in first Clasico against Real Madrid

Surender Singh’s Nyayadhani Knights take opening day honours at Chhattisgarh Hockey League at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Hockey Stadium in Raipur on Thursday. Photo credit: CHL

Surender Singh’s Nyayadhani Knights take opening day honours at Chhattisgarh Hockey League

Barcelona seek to extend lead by winning Clasico showdown with Real Madrid

La Liga: Barcelona seek to extend lead by winning Clasico showdown with Real Madrid

China retains men's team crown, Japan takes women's title at table tennis' 2026 ITTF-ATTU Asian Championships in Tashkent on Thursday. Photo credit: Xinhua

China retains men's team crown, Japan takes women's title at table tennis Asian C'ships.

Nihal Cheema, Aadya Kaushal and Aahana Shrivastava shine in third leg of US Kids Golf India New Delhi (IN) Fall Local Tour 2026 at the Classic Golf and Country Club in Gurugram on Thursday. Photo credit: US Kids Golf India

Nihal, Aadya and Aahana shine in third leg of US Kids Golf New Delhi Tour

Rs 500 crore audio clip row: Shiv Sena seeks cyber cell & forensic investigation, CM assures SIT probe (Photo: IANS)

Rs 500 crore audio clip row: Shiv Sena seeks cyber cell & forensic investigation, CM assures SIT probe

Gujarat: 150 youths from six states, one UT gather for 'Vande Mataram' camp (Photo: IANS)

Gujarat: 150 youths from six states, one UT gather for 'Vande Mataram' camp

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary across diverse sectors

India reaffirms commitment to strengthen partnership with Hungary

Nagaland United Sports Club enters the Indian Football League, taking Nagaland to the national stage of Indian football. Photo credit: NUSC

Nagaland United Sports Club enters the Indian Football League, taking Nagaland to the national stage

Shah Rukh Khan sends 'warmest wishes' & 'prayers' to Union Minister Amit Shah

Shah Rukh Khan sends 'warmest wishes' & 'prayers' to Union Minister Amit Shah