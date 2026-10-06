Football: Assam edge SAI on penalties to lift Junior Girls' Tier 2 title

Narainpur (Chhattisgarh), Oct 6 (IANS) Assam edged Sports Authority of India (SAI) 3-2 on penalties after the teams were locked goalless at the end of regulation time to win the Dr Talimeren Ao Junior Girls’ National Football Championship Tier 2 at the RK Ashram Ground in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday.

Both Assam and SAI earned promotion to Tier 1 for next season by reaching the final.

In the shoot-out, Krithika Haziwary gave SAI the lead with the opening kick before goalkeeper Anjali Basumatary denied Assam substitute Banasree Bordoloi. Assam goalkeeper Furchang Lama then saved a shot from SAI captain Ribika Basumatary, while Karishma Ruma converted to make it 1-1 after two rounds.

Lama continued to prove decisive, keeping out Sayani Chakraborty and Irom Deviya Chanu. In between, Anjali denied Jirmili Kramsapi. Assam captain Minakshi Bhuyan then converted to put her side 2-1 ahead.

Mwiyuri restored parity for SAI with a powerful left-footed effort into the top-right corner, but Maanwi Mech calmly placed Assam’s fifth and decisive kick low to the right to seal the shootout 3-2.

It was fitting that Maanwi delivered the winning penalty after having come close to breaking the deadlock several times during regulation time. She had at least four chances during a sustained spell of Assam pressure in the second half, with Karishma regularly finding her with neat passes.

Three of Maanwi’s efforts were blocked away for corners, while on another occasion, with the goal at her mercy, her attempted chip travelled wide of the left post.

At the other end, SAI striker Yaithabi Thokchom was equally threatening. Ribika, Krithika and Roshni Basumatary repeatedly created openings for her, but Furchang produced a string of saves to keep Assam level.

The teams adopted contrasting approaches throughout the contest. SAI played a methodical and organised game, moving the ball through short passes and intelligent runs into the box, while Assam preferred a more direct route with long balls and through passes.

SAI, however, were unable to add the finishing touch to several promising moves. Minakshi was also impressive at the heart of the Assam defence, covering the penalty area well and making a number of important interventions.

Assam’s long passes often ran too deep in the first half, allowing Anjali to come off her line and collect comfortably, and neither side managed to create a clear opening before the break.

Assam altered their approach in the second half and began to pose a greater threat, with Karishma and Maanwi combining regularly in attack. Anjali, however, stood firm in the SAI goal to ensure the match remained goalless.

With both goalkeepers coming up trumps during regulation time, the contest headed to penalties, where Lama again played a decisive role before Maanwi converted the final kick to crown Assam champions.

SAI had reached the final after an unbeaten campaign, winning all four matches to finish on top of Group A before defeating Meghalaya 6-0 in the semi-final. Assam topped Group D with nine points from three victories and booked their place in the title clash after defeating Goa on penalties in the semifinal.

--IANS

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