FM Sitharaman honours top India Inc leaders at 'NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026'

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman honoured winners of the ‘NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026,’ who were selected through a rigorous evaluation process by a distinguished jury chaired by Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises.

The recently-held awards celebrated the people and institutions whose decisions are shaping the direction of Indian enterprise and the country’s economic ambition, according to a statement.

Sitharaman, chief guest at the event, placed the celebrations within the larger realities confronting India and the global economy. In a wide-ranging conversation, she spoke about the impact of the war in West Asia on energy, trade and supply chains, as well as the challenges posed by El Nino and uncertain rainfall across different parts of the country.

She spoke about the resilience demonstrated by Indian industries through periods of geopolitical conflict, volatile commodity prices and global uncertainty. Despite difficult conditions, Indian businesses had continued to invest, manufacture, innovate and create employment.

Finance Minister also referred to the government’s response to the concerns raised by students following the Gen Z protests in New Delhi, stressing the importance of listening when young people raise their voices collectively and responding through dialogue and timely action.

Dilip Shanghvi, Executive Chairman, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., was honoured as the ‘India Business Icon’, while Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, Mahindra Group, was named ‘Business Leader of the Year’.

Capt Jagmohan, IN (Retd.), Chairman and Managing Director, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, received the Business Leader of the Year–PSU award. The Financial Powerhouse of the Year–PSU honour went to the State Bank of India, represented by CS Setty, Chairman, SBI, according to a statement.

On the other hand, Godrej Properties, represented by Nadir Godrej, Chairperson, Godrej Industries Group, was named Green Champion of the Year, while Falguni Nayar, Founder and CEO, Nykaa, was honoured as Trailblazer of the Year.

The Wealth Creator of the Year award went to BSE, represented by S. Ramamurthy, Managing Director and CEO, BSE. Tata Electronics, represented by Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director, Tata Electronics, was recognized as India’s Atmanirbharta Champion.

The Philanthropist of the Year award recognized the contribution of Kiran Nadar and Shiv Nadar, with Kiran Nadar receiving the honour.

Shriram Finance, represented by Parag Sharma, Managing Director and CEO, Shriram Finance, was named Financial Powerhouse of the Year. Delhivery, represented by Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-Founder, received the New Economy Leader of the Year award.

The AI Champion of the Year award went to Sarvam AI, represented by Dr. Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder, Sarvam AI.

Speaking about the awards, Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV, said: “The NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards celebrate leadership that matters - leadership that builds institutions, creates value, strengthens trust and contributes to India’s larger growth story.”

“This year’s winners represent the ambition and diversity of Indian enterprise. Together, they reflect a country that is building with greater confidence, competing with greater purpose and developing the capabilities required to shape its own future,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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