FM Sitharaman addresses diaspora in France, hails Indian scientists and engineers

Paris/New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Indian community in France, lauding their role as a formidable force that enhances India's soft power, global standing, and bilateral relationships.

She delivered the keynote address to the Indian diaspora at a gathering in Marseille, France. Later, the Union Finance Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora, according to Finance Ministry.

She also interacted with Indian professionals from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) contributing to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in Cadarache, France.

ITER is a large-scale international collaboration aimed at building the world’s largest experimental tokamak nuclear fusion reactor.

The project involves seven main member countries, including India, with additional cooperation agreements with many other countries, according to a post on X by Finance Ministry.

FM Sitharaman also witnessed a presentation and India’s contribution to ITER by Alain Becoulet and Kattalai Ramachandran Sriram.

Later, during the guided visit, the Finance Minister was informed of the facilities at ITER with a walk through Cleaning Hall and Assembly Hall Walk and a view of Tokamak Pit.

The Finance Minister appreciated the dedication of the ITER engineers and scientists engaged in ITER experiment, which is one of the most ambitious nuclear fusion energy projects in the world, and a significant step toward sustainable and limitless clean energy for the future.

She also commended the work of Indian scientists, engineers and associates, as well as notable industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, HCL Technologies, among others, who are contributing to the project over the last two decades.

Earlier, India and France discussed potential areas for greater bilateral cooperation in critical minerals, economic sovereignty and security policies, and further enhance the financial industries connect between both the nations.

FM Sitharaman and Roland Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty of France, co-chaired the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in Aix-en-Provence.

—IANS

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