July 05, 2026 12:15 PM हिंदी

FM Sitharaman addresses diaspora in France, hails Indian scientists and engineers

FM Sitharaman addresses diaspora in France, hails Indian scientists and engineers

Paris/New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed the Indian community in France, lauding their role as a formidable force that enhances India's soft power, global standing, and bilateral relationships.

She delivered the keynote address to the Indian diaspora at a gathering in Marseille, France. Later, the Union Finance Minister also interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora, according to Finance Ministry.

She also interacted with Indian professionals from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) contributing to the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER) project in Cadarache, France.

ITER is a large-scale international collaboration aimed at building the world’s largest experimental tokamak nuclear fusion reactor.

The project involves seven main member countries, including India, with additional cooperation agreements with many other countries, according to a post on X by Finance Ministry.

FM Sitharaman also witnessed a presentation and India’s contribution to ITER by Alain Becoulet and Kattalai Ramachandran Sriram.

Later, during the guided visit, the Finance Minister was informed of the facilities at ITER with a walk through Cleaning Hall and Assembly Hall Walk and a view of Tokamak Pit.

The Finance Minister appreciated the dedication of the ITER engineers and scientists engaged in ITER experiment, which is one of the most ambitious nuclear fusion energy projects in the world, and a significant step toward sustainable and limitless clean energy for the future.

She also commended the work of Indian scientists, engineers and associates, as well as notable industry players such as L&T, Inox India, TCS, TCE, HCL Technologies, among others, who are contributing to the project over the last two decades.

Earlier, India and France discussed potential areas for greater bilateral cooperation in critical minerals, economic sovereignty and security policies, and further enhance the financial industries connect between both the nations.

FM Sitharaman and Roland Lescure, Minister of Economy, Finance, Industrial, Energy, and Digital Sovereignty of France, co-chaired the India-France Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD) in Aix-en-Provence.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

Where to watch Brazil vs Norway, know all details of the quarterfinal match in the FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit: Xinhua

FIFA WC: Where to watch Brazil vs Norway, know all details

E20 ethanol blending programme is a well-planned, multi-year initiative involving all stakeholders: Former BPCL official

E20 ethanol blending programme is a well-planned, multi-year initiative involving all stakeholders: Former BPCL official

Crypto dispute emerges in foreign women gangrape case involving Pakistan Dy PM Ishaq Dar's relative

Crypto dispute emerges in foreign women gangrape case involving Pakistan Dy PM Ishaq Dar's relative

‘We played for a perfect team, can do better,’ says Ishan Kishan after India lose to England in the 2nd T20I at Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

2nd T20I: ‘We played for a perfect team, can do better,’ says Ishan after loss to England

When Reena Roy revealed that she was not the first choice for 'Naagin'

When Reena Roy revealed that she was not the first choice for 'Naagin'

Helen Flanagan sells 'forever' home after slashing price

Helen Flanagan sells 'forever' home after slashing price

Adani to set up 2,000-bed hospital in New Town area near Kolkata, 1,000 beds reserved for poor patients

Adani to set up 2,000-bed hospital in New Town area near Kolkata, 1,000 beds reserved for poor patients

When Javed Akhtar claimed culture and religion are separate entities

When Javed Akhtar claimed culture and religion are separate entities

Spare a thought for Sanju Samson, hope he comes back strong, says Ambati Rayudu after the Kerala wicketkeeper-batter was left out of India's playing XI for the second T20I against England at Old Trafford in Manchester. Photo credit: BCCI/X.

Spare a thought for Samson, hope he comes back strong: Rayudu

Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry among Player of the Tournament nominees for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Women's T20 WC: Mandhana, Perry among Player of the Tournament nominees