Five people killed in flash floods: Afghanistan

Tehran, April 23, (IANS) At least five people have died and hundreds of homes destroyed after flash floods struck West Afghanistan provinces of Ghor and Badghis, local media in the country reported on Thursday citing information confirmation from various authorities.

Five people, including a woman in the Badghis province, were killed in the floods. Three of the victims belonged to the same family, Pajhwok news agency quoted Baridad Saber, head of the Disaster Preparedness Department in Badghis, as saying.

As many as 30 homes were destroyed and agricultural land was damaged due to the floods. The numbers are preliminary, and the number of casualties and losses could rise, stated Saber.

Meanwhile, the districts of Aab Kamari, Bala Murghab, Muqur, Qadis and Ghormach in Badghis province also recorded heavy rain accompanied by hail.

The Governor’s media office in Ghor province revealed that 100 homes, dozens of jeribs of farmland, and a number of fruit-bearing and non-fruit-bearing trees were destroyed in the village of Jeh in Murghab district on Wednesday.

It mentioned that the lives of local residents were disrupted severely by the floods, and they are now in urgent need of assistance.

The Ministry of Transport and Civil Aviation (MoTCI) has forecast heavy rainfall in the region in the coming days.

Thunderstorms and flash floods are expected in Nuristan, Kunar, Nangarhar, Laghman, Kapisa, Panjsher, Parwan, Baghlan, Samangan, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar, Balkh, Sar-i-Pul, Faryab, Ghor, Badghis, Daikundi, Bamyan, Ghazni, Maidan Wardak, Logar and Paktia provinces.

At least 148 people were killed and 216 injured in Afghanistan in the early weeks of April following heavy rains, flash floods, landslides, earthquakes and lightning that have struck several parts of the country, Afghanistan's Khaama Press reported on April 10, citing updates released by the Afghan disaster authorities.

More than 9,000 homes have been damaged, and 15,500 acres of agricultural land have been destroyed in Afghanistan in these earlier floods caused by heavy rains between March 26 and April 6.

–IANS

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