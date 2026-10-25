Fit India’s 96th Sundays on Cycle promotes fitness, digital safety

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Fit India’s 96th edition of Sundays on Cycle highlighted the importance of physical fitness, digital awareness and financial safety at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Fit India and MY Bharat, the event was held under the theme ‘Pedal for a Safer, Stronger and Fitter Digital India’.

The initiative brought together cycling enthusiasts and participants to promote an active lifestyle while raising awareness about responsible digital practices and the need to remain vigilant against online financial fraud.

Along with the cycling rally, the event featured yoga sessions, Zumba and other recreational activities to encourage greater community participation in fitness.

Harsh Sharma, founder of the Wheels and Heels Group, described cycling as an effective way to maintain physical fitness and encouraged people to take part in the government’s initiative.

“This is one of the best initiatives by the Government of India to encourage people to stay healthy and fit through cycling. Even cycling just 2 km every day can make a significant difference. I urge everyone to join the Namo Fit India Club. I appeal to all cycling enthusiasts and cycling groups to enrol in the club and become part of this initiative,” Sharma said.

International basketball player Aryan Phogat stressed the importance of financial awareness, particularly for athletes who may encounter seemingly lucrative offers.

He advised individuals to assess such opportunities carefully and seek guidance from trusted financial professionals to make informed decisions and guard against online fraud.

The event underlined the importance of combining physical well-being with digital responsibility and sound financial decision-making, particularly in an increasingly connected world.

Fit India Sundays on Cycle is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India, Raahgiri Foundation and MY Bharat.

The initiative is conducted simultaneously across states and Union Territories, including at SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence, SAI Training Centres, Khelo India State Centres of Excellence and Khelo India Centres.

--IANS

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