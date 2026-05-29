First day in Kerala Assembly: Truncated Vande Mataram played ahead of Governor's address

Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) The very first working day of Kerala’s newly constituted Assembly on Friday witnessed an early confrontation between the Congress-led UDF government and Lok Bhavan, with a controversy over the rendition of Vande Mataram ahead of the Governor’s policy address.

The flashpoint came even before Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar began reading out the government’s maiden policy declaration.

As part of the ceremonial reception accorded to the Governor, the Kerala Police band played only the opening portion of Vande Mataram before stopping midway, despite Lok Bhavan reportedly directing during Thursday’s rehearsal that the national song be rendered in full.

The state government is understood to have rejected the instruction and stuck to the long-followed convention of playing only the initial portion, triggering what could possibly be the first visible signs of friction between the new UDF administration and the Governor’s office.

Political circles immediately interpreted the development as a likely signal of troubled times ahead between the government and Lok Bhavan, especially since the confrontation unfolded on the Assembly’s first major day of business after last week’s swearing-in of 139 legislators and the subsequent election of the new Speaker.

In the 140-member Assembly, the ruling Congress-led UDF commands a massive majority with 102 legislators, while the Left opposition has been reduced to 35 seats.

The BJP, meanwhile, has entered the Kerala Assembly for the first time with three legislators, giving the House an entirely new political complexion.

Despite the brewing tension, Governor Arlekar avoided escalating the issue inside the Assembly.

Beginning his address in Malayalam with a polite “Namaskaram”, he made no direct reference either to the Vande Mataram controversy or to differences with the government.

However, the political messaging behind the incident was impossible to miss.

The UDF government appears keen to signal that it will not easily yield ground to Lok Bhavan on matters involving convention and protocol, while the Governor’s office is equally unlikely to retreat quietly after its directive was ignored publicly.

With both sides choosing restraint in public but firmness in approach, Friday’s Vande Mataram row has already set the tone for what could become an increasingly unsettling relationship between the new government and Lok Bhavan in the weeks ahead.

--IANS

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