First 6 months of BNP govt marked by state of 'extreme disorder': B'desh opposition parties

Dhaka, Aug 18 (IANS) As the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) government has completed six months in office, opposition leaders have described its performance as a failure, citing spiralling prices, persistent energy shortages, deteriorating law and order, politicisation and a lack of progress on major national issues, local media reported on Tuesday.

The BNP formed the government after securing a majority in the 13th national parliamentary election in February this year. With six months of its tenure completed on Monday, attention has turned to how much of its 31-point electoral pledge has been fulfilled and how effectively the government has handled the country's affairs.

Opposition leaders, however, maintain that the government has failed to ensure the basic necessities of the people.

The rising prices of essential commodities, fuel crisis, and shortages of gas and electricity supplies have been highlighted as major indicators of the government's failure, while concerns have also grown over the lack of improvement in the law-and-order situation across the country, leading Bangladeshi daily The Dhaka Tribune reported.

Some opposition leaders have characterised the government's first six months in office as marked by a "state of chaos". They have called on the government to address the country's pressing crises by taking into account public opinion across political lines and working collectively to find solutions.

The Jamaat-e-Islami criticised the BNP government, describing its first six months in office as unsuccessful.

"Everywhere is filled with their syndicates, politicisation and corruption. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul himself has given the certificate of bribery and corruption," The Dhaka Tribune quoted Jamaat's Secretary General and former lawmaker Mia Golam Parwar as saying.

Parwar alleged that the government appeared to be acting as though there was no opposition party in the country.

"Various cards, contracts and appointments -- all have been kept among their party people. They have failed to demonstrate competence in the cabinet," he said.

He further said that the country has been grappling with serious fuel and electricity shortages, while prices of essential commodities were in a "state of extreme disorder".

"The government's revenue board will not be able to meet its target. The economy is somehow surviving only on the remittances sent by expatriates who are working hard. Besides, there are no exports, no investment; there is stagnation everywhere," Parwar said.

Meanwhile, National Citizen Party (NCP) Joint Convener and lawmaker Atik Mujahid alleged that the BNP government had created widespread disorder during its first six months.

"This government has failed everywhere. In one word, it has created a chaotic situation in the country in these six months," Mujahid told The Dhaka Tribune.

Emphasising that the government had failed to ensure the safety and security of the people and tackle the ongoing gas, electricity and fuel crises, Mujahid said, "They are actually unable to solve any problem. They are only busy with politicisation."

--IANS

scor/sd/