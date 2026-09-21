Two top TMC leaders arrested in Bengal after 6 years for attack on Nadda's convoy, arms seized

Kolkata, Sep 21 (IANS) The West Bengal Police arrested two influential Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders from the South 24 Parganas district for their involvement in the December 2020 attack on the convoy of then BJP national president J.P. Nadda, officials confirmed on Monday.

“Both the accused were arrested from the Magrahat West area under Diamond Harbour subdivision in South 24 Parganas. Firearms have also been seized from them,” a police officer confirmed.

He said the arrested persons were known as influential Trinamool Congress leaders in the area.

“The two were involved in various anti-social activities for a long time. Apart from that, there were also allegations against the two for carrying out hooliganism in the area with a bike gang. They were also involved in the attack on former BJP president J.P. Nadda's convoy,” the police officer said.

However, he did not provide further details about their alleged role in the attack on Nadda’s convoy.

“We are investigating where they got the firearm from. The police are also trying to find out if anyone else was involved in this incident,” the officer said.

To recall, on December 10, 2020, Nadda's convoy was attacked twice in South 24 Parganas. That day, Nadda was holding a meeting at Diamond Harbour.

On the way there, Nadda's convoy was attacked first at Sirakol in Usti and then at Dostipur in Falta, both under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, represented by Trinamool Congress general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

In the incident, Nadda's car was damaged, and several people were injured. At the time, Usti police station also arrested several people.

During the attack, senior state BJP leaders Dilip Ghosh, currently the West Bengal Panchayat Affairs and Rural Development Minister, and Sukanta Majumdar, currently the Union Minister of State for Education, were present along with Nadda.

The attack created major political ripples in the state, with the BJP alleging that it took place following provocation by senior Trinamool Congress leaders, including the Diamond Harbour MP.

The incident had triggered a political confrontation between the BJP and the Trinamool Congress, with both sides trading allegations over the violence and the conduct of the police during the attack at the spot.

-- IANS

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