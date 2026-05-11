Firms adopting energy-saving measures, enabling remote work: Nasscom

New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) The apex IT industry body Nasscom on Monday said technology companies across India are adopting prudent energy management measures and enabling remote or hybrid work arrangements wherever operationally feasible amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement issued following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal encouraging citizens and organisations to reduce fuel consumption and adopt work-from-home practices, Nasscom said the industry already operates on well-established hybrid work models calibrated according to role requirements and customer needs.

“In light of the ongoing Middle East tensions, companies have adopted prudent energy management measures across campuses, including optimising non-essential consumption, rationalising select facility services, and enabling remote or hybrid work where operationally appropriate to reduce overall energy usage and commuting,” the industry body said.

The industry body said companies are optimising non-essential energy consumption across campuses, rationalising select facility services and allowing remote or hybrid work in suitable operational areas to reduce overall commuting and energy usage.

According to Nasscom, these measures are not new and form part of the technology sector’s broader strategy towards operational resilience and sustainability.

“These measures are not new but are part of the industry’s broader approach to operational resilience and sustainability,” it noted.

It added that India’s technology industry has built strong business continuity frameworks and distributed delivery models over the years, enabling companies to function seamlessly with operational flexibility while ensuring uninterrupted services for clients.

“India’s technology sector has well-established business continuity frameworks and distributed delivery models, which enable seamless operation with flexibility when required while ensuring uninterrupted service delivery,” the industry body mentioned.

The industry body further stated that it is closely monitoring the evolving geopolitical situation and remains engaged with stakeholders and government authorities to ensure a coordinated and responsible response.

“While this remains an evolving situation, we are closely monitoring developments and remain engaged with industry stakeholders and government authorities to ensure a coordinated and responsible response,” it noted.

--IANS

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