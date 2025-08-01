August 01, 2025 5:46 PM हिंदी

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi calls ‘Maya’ a bold step in using fiction to influence society

Filmmaker Anand Gandhi calls ‘Maya’ a bold step in using fiction to influence society

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi, along with game designer Zain Memon, has launched the MAYA Narrative Universe—a bold and timely mythology designed for the age of AI.

Described as a powerful response to the era of narrative manipulation, Gandhi shared, “We’re witnessing the greatest experiment in narrative control in human history. MAYA is a response to that. MAYA doesn’t just entertain; it empowers. It demystifies the invisible architecture of control, from the data trails we leave behind to the subconscious nudges we don’t even notice. This universe is a toolkit for immunity against digital manipulation.”

The game designer-tech specialist Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI) added, “Maya isn’t about heroes vs villains. It’s about the defining conflicts of our civilization today: truth vs dogma, innovation vs stagnation, freedom vs control, and haves vs have-nots.”

Conceived by visionary filmmaker Anand Gandhi (Ship of Theseus, Tumbbad) and innovative game designer and tech expert Zain Memon (SHASN, AZADI), “Maya” is a groundbreaking science-fiction fantasy from the cutting-edge storytelling collective, Department of Lore Inc.

The “Maya” narrative universe expands across a wide spectrum of storytelling formats—from films, games, and novels to toys, graphic novels, and immersive experiences. Its journey begins with the launch of the first novel, Maya: Seed Takes Root, set to release globally on August 19, 2025.

Blending elements of science fiction, fantasy, and deep philosophical inquiry, Maya is crafted for the hyperconnected, hyperaware minds of the modern world. It delves into the questions we often overlook—probing how thoughts are influenced, decisions subtly guided, and futures quietly engineered.

Crafted over four years by the Department of Lore, the "Maya" universe is the result of a rich collaboration with experts ranging from evolutionary biologists and linguists to architects, philosophers, and systems theorists.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Shekhar Kapur designs dream birthday cake for daughter Kaveri ahead of her birthday

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is. Photo credit: Cricket Ireland/X

Gaby Lewis to lead Ireland Women against Pakistan in T20Is

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Despite repeated invites, Rahul Gandhi never responded: EC counters accusations (Lead)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report (File image)

Pakistan escalates transnational repression targetting critics in exile: Report

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

On Meena Kumari’s birth anniversary, Siddharth P. Malhotra reflects on her handwritten letters and legacy

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Faith across frontiers: The Swaminarayan tradition and global Hindu identity

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Vishal begins shooting for director Ravi Arasu's film in Chennai

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

Kajol turns a cheerleader for husband Ajay Devgn

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

GST collections rise 7.5 pc in July to Rs 1.96 lakh crore

Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semifinals; Satwik-Chirag crash out of men's doubles section of Macau Open BWF World Series Super300 in Macau on Friday. BAI file photo

Macau Open: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli storm into semis; Satwik-Chirag crash out (Ld)