FIH WC: Mandeep, Abhishek and Lakra highlight importance of consistency and chemistry

New Delhi, July 31, 2026 (IANS) As the Indian men's hockey team gears up for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, forwards Mandeep Singh, Abhishek and Shilanand Lakra have underlined the importance of chemistry, consistency, teamwork and meticulous preparation as they look to spearhead India's campaign at the marquee event.

The FIH Hockey World Cup, to be jointly hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands from August 15 to 30, will see India begin their campaign in Pool D against Wales on August 15 before taking on England and arch-rivals Pakistan.

Veteran striker Mandeep Singh, who is set to feature in his fourth World Cup, said he has now taken on the responsibility of mentoring the younger forwards after learning from senior players earlier in his career.

"When I was younger, I used to ask a lot of questions to the senior players. I learnt a great deal from them, and now I try to pass on those experiences to the younger forwards. We talk about handling pressure, staying calm and making the right decisions in big matches," he said.

Highlighting the team's preparation, Mandeep added, "Our sessions as forwards are very specific. We spend a lot of time working inside the last nine yards, focusing on creating the right connections and making sure every attack has an outcome. We've also worked extensively on receiving the final pass and converting our chances."

"A good striker is never just focused on scoring goals. Hockey is a team game, and the better your understanding and connection with your teammates, the more effective you'll be. Every time we enter the circle, our aim is to create an outcome, whether that's a goal, a shot on target or winning a penalty corner," he explained.

Shilanand Lakra, who is preparing for his maiden FIH World Cup appearance, credited the senior players, especially Mandeep, for helping him adapt to the demands of international hockey.

"Whenever I make a mistake, the senior players tell me where I can improve. Mandeep always motivates me and guides me. Those conversations help me keep learning and focus on getting better," said Lakra.

The 27-year-old also emphasised that the role of a modern-day forward extends beyond scoring goals.

"My focus is always on what I can do best for the team. Whether it's creating opportunities, scoring goals or making tackles, I try to contribute in every way I can. As a forward, it's not just about scoring anymore. We are the first line of defence, and if we defend well, we make life easier for our defenders and midfielders," he said.

Abhishek, one of India's most consistent goalscorers in recent years, said sustained success begins with hard work away from the ball.

"For a striker, consistency starts without the ball. Off-the-ball movement and pressing are extremely important because the striker is the first line of defence. Once we win possession, the next step is building a connection with the other forwards, and then comes finishing the move, whether that's scoring a goal, getting a shot on target or winning a penalty corner."

He also stressed the importance of mental preparation in high-pressure situations.

"Composure inside the circle comes from training. Without putting in the hard work during practice, you can't expect to make the right decisions in those situations. We also work on the mental side through meditation and experience. The more you play, the calmer you become when those opportunities come your way," he stated.

--IANS

sds/