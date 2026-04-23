Fight against terror needs united front: US lawmakers

Washington, April 23 (IANS) US lawmakers called for a unified global response against terrorism, as they asserted that the threat continues to evolve across regions and argued that this requires coordinated action by countries including India and the United States.

Speaking at a Capitol Hill event, members of Congress stressed that terrorism cannot be tackled in isolation and must be confronted through intelligence-sharing, diplomacy and sustained international pressure on both extremist groups and their enablers.

Congressman Brad Sherman underlined the complexity of dealing with actors linked to terrorism, saying, “You don’t make peace with your friends. You make peace with your enemies and the friends of your enemies.”

He added that while dialogue is part of diplomacy, outcomes matter. “I’m much more concerned about the content of those talks,” he said, stressing the need to ensure that negotiations do not compromise security.

Sherman also pointed to regional risks, noting, “India lives right next to a nuclear armed Pakistan. We certainly don’t wanna see a nuclear armed Iran.”

Several lawmakers highlighted the role of states and networks that enable terrorism.

In his remarks, Sherman referred to militant groups that “have found sanctuary in Pakistan,” urging stronger international action to dismantle such safe havens.

Congressman Bill Huizenga said countries linked to terrorism must face pressure. “We obviously have to… push back… both diplomatically as well as economically,” he said.

Congressman Dave Taylor echoed that position, saying state-sponsored terrorism “has to end,” and called for greater alignment among allies to address the threat.

Beyond geopolitics, lawmakers described terrorism as a direct assault on civilians.

“Terrorism is all about the destruction of human lives and civilian lives in order to advance some kind of perverse political program,” said Congressman Jamie Raskin.

He urged a comprehensive approach, including financial crackdowns. “We need to crack down on terrorist financing,” he said.

Congressman Rich McCormick framed the threat in ideological terms, calling it “an evil, religious intolerant, fundamentalist movement.”

He said democratic nations must act together, adding, “we have a common enemy” and closer cooperation can “defeat this.”

Congressman Ro Khanna emphasised that terrorism is not confined to one region. “Terrorism isn’t just contained to one region… it spreads and threatens freedom around the world,” he said, calling for stronger intelligence-sharing and defence cooperation.

Congressman Jonathan Jackson warned that rising violence could destabilise multiple regions. “This rising violence is now going to spill over… it’s gonna have unintended consequences,” he said, urging de-escalation alongside accountability.

India’s Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said terrorism seeks to alter societies fundamentally and must be countered collectively.

“The objective was to highlight… the pain and the suffering,” he said, adding that countries must “come together… and… act together” to defeat the threat.

Across party lines, lawmakers agreed that the fight against terrorism requires sustained cooperation between democracies, particularly India and the United States, along with broader international engagement.

--IANS

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