FIFA World cup 2026: When and where to watch France vs Senegal; know all details

New Jersey, June 16 (IANS) The 2022 runners France will take on Senegal in a Group I curtain-raiser at New Jersey Stadium on Wednesday. A fixture steeped in memories, with Senegal having memorably defeated the then-reigning champions France 1-0 in the tournament opener at Korea/Japan 2002.

France have sealed qualification for their 17th FIFA World Cup (1930, 1934, 1938, 1954, 1958, 1966, 1978, 1982, 1986, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014, 2018, 2022, 2026) , a landmark event at which they have featured in the last eight editions and reigned supreme twice, in 1998 and 2018.

Didier Deschamps’ men headed into the 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026 with ambitions of becoming only the second European nation to contest the tournament decider three times in a row

Senegal, for their part, were equally as impressive in the African preliminaries and qualified for their fourth FIFA World Cup (2002, 2018, 2022, 2026), having completed their very own hat-trick by securing a spot at the 2026 showpiece.

How to watch France vs Senegal live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, June 17, 12:30 AM (IST)

Venue: New York/New Jersey Stadium

Referee: Alireza Faghani

Squads:

France-

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr

--IANS

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