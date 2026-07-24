Guardiola turns down Italy coaching role, opts for managerial break

Rome, July 24 (IANS) Pep Guardiola has turned down an offer to become Italy's head coach, deciding to continue with his planned break from football despite the Italian Football Federation's efforts to convince him to lead the Azzurri into a new era.

The former Manchester City manager held discussions with Italy's technical director Paolo Maldini, who presented a long-term vision aimed at rebuilding the national team and the country's football structure. However, Guardiola has decided not to take up the role, choosing instead to step away from coaching after ending his decade-long spell at Manchester City earlier this year.

Guardiola carefully considered the proposal before informing the federation of his decision. "Thank you, I am honoured, but at this moment I don't feel up to it," Guardiola said as quoted by Gazzetta.

The 55-year-old also indicated that he was not prepared to return to management unless he could fully commit to the demands of the job. "If I do it, I do it 100%," he added.

Guardiola's decision comes just days after reports emerged that the FIGC was prepared to make an exception to its financial plans in an attempt to appoint one of football's most successful managers.

Senior federation officials, including Maldini and his advisor Leonardo, had met Guardiola in Barcelona to outline an ambitious long-term project designed to restore Italy's fortunes following another disappointing World Cup qualification campaign. The proposal reportedly extended beyond coaching the senior men's team and included a wider role in reshaping Italy's football structure.

Guardiola became available after bringing an end to his trophy-laden 10-year tenure at Manchester City. During his time in England, he guided the club to six Premier League titles, the UEFA Champions League crown, a historic Treble in the 2022-23 season and a host of domestic honours, cementing his reputation as one of the most successful managers in modern football.

--IANS

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