FIFA World Cup 2026: Tuchel warns Bellingham still has work to do to assure start

New York, June 8 (IANS) England coach Thomas Tuchel says he is happy with Jude Bellingham's second-half display in their warm-up game against New Zealand on Saturday, but warned the Real Madrid midfielder still have work to do to assure a place in the 11 that will kick off its World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 17.

Bellingham impressed in the low-key 1-0 win, which Tuchel clearly used to give his squad minutes in the heat of the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, but the 22-year-old had to be content with coming on at halftime after Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers was preferred in the starting 11.

When asked if Bellingham had to fight to ensure he starts against Croatia, Tuchel replied: "Yes, he has." "He is one of the starters, he knows he is one of the starters, but we have 14 or 15 potential starters," added the coach, who has only given Bellingham four starts since taking over as England coach in January 2025.

The pair seem to have a difficult relationship with Tuchel criticising Bellingham's attitude after a 3-1 defeat to Senegal at Wembley last June, while Bellingham appeared to react angrily when subbed out of England's 2-0 win in November, reports Xinhua.

"These roles can always change, but at the moment I think there are 14 or 15 proper starters and Jude is one of them," commented Tuchel.

England will play their last preparation match against Costa Rica in Orlando on Wednesday evening.

After that, they will begin their World Cup campaign a week later when they meet Croatia in their group stage opener in Dallas on June 17, before facing Ghana in Boston on June 23 and then finishing the group stage games against Panama in New Jersey on June 27.

England last lifted the World Cup trophy on home soil back in 1966 by defeating West Germany 4-2 at Wembley. They have since reached the semi-finals twice in 1990 and 2018, while also playing five quarter-finals. England would look to end the 60-year drought in the upcoming tournament hosted by the USA and Mexico.

--IANS

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