May 17, 2026 8:41 PM हिंदी

FIFA World Cup 2026: Nagelsmann stays mum on Neuer's return

Julian Nagelsmann stays mum on Manuel Neuer's return for the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Photo credit: Bayern Munich

Berlin (Germany), May 17 (IANS) The guessing game over Manuel Neuer's participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues.

While reports from Bild and Sky speak of a secured return of Neuer, Julian Nagelsmann stopped short of an explicit confirmation, though for the first time, he did not rule out a comeback for the Bayern Munich goalkeeper, after the 40-year-old announced his retirement from international duty following the UEFA Euro 2024.

The German national team head coach noted the final World Cup squad nomination is scheduled for May 21.

Bild, Sport1, Kicker, and Sky all report that a final announcement has been delayed due to a minor muscle injury suffered by Neuer, which forced the Bayern keeper to come off in the 60th minute of their final league game against Cologne as a precaution.

Reports note that Nagelsmann and Neuer have held several talks and have resolved the previously reported tensions that stemmed from Nagelsmann's tenure as Bayern's head coach.

Several Bayern officials, including Max Eberl, have praised Neuer as the best German keeper, while former German international Oliver Khan said that Oliver Baumann's performance has dipped since the Hoffenheim keeper was named Germany's number one a few months ago.

Former German international Stefan Effenberg criticised Nagelsmann's risky strategy and his failure to issue a clear statement. The case becomes tricky because Baumann claims not to have been informed of a change. "My position is that I am still the number one," the 35-year-old said.

Kahn spoke of a risky and adventurous procedure by Nagelsmann. The German coach is jeopardising Baumann's self-confidence, the 56-year-old said.

The former Bayern keeper said Neuer's age and growing injury-proneness could be a problem. "Playing games every two to three days is a heavy physical load," he said, after Neuer signed a one-year contract extension with Bayern.

--IANS

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