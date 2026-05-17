Gujarat Health minister takes strict action against pharmacist accused of negligence to patients

Gandhinagar, May 17 (IANS) Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya on Sunday directed strict action against a junior pharmacist accused of negligence towards patients after reports surfaced that medicines were allegedly denied despite adequate stock being available in the state healthcare system.

According to the Health Department, the Minister took serious note of the issue and directed officials to conduct an immediate inquiry into the allegations.

The Gujarat government reiterated that negligence in matters concerning patient welfare and healthcare services would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Officials said the inquiry found that sufficient stock of medicines was available at Gandhinagar.

However, despite the availability of medicines, several patients allegedly failed to receive the required medicines, leading to complaints regarding the functioning of the concerned staff member.

Following the findings of the preliminary probe, junior pharmacist Prashant Shrimali, who was posted in Visnagar, has been transferred to Kutch with immediate effect.

The department has also issued directions to initiate a departmental inquiry against Shrimali to examine the matter in detail and determine accountability.

Health Department officials said the action reflects the state government's commitment towards maintaining accountability and discipline within the public healthcare system.

They added that strict measures are being implemented to ensure that patients visiting government hospitals and health centres receive medicines and treatment without inconvenience.

The department also reiterated its commitment to providing timely and quality healthcare services to citizens across Gujarat.

Authorities said that uninterrupted supply and proper distribution of medicines at government medical facilities remain among the top priorities of the state administration.

Officials also warned that any dereliction of duty, negligence, or misconduct by healthcare staff affecting patient care would invite strict disciplinary action in the future as well.

Health authorities said patient welfare and efficient healthcare delivery continue to remain central to the Gujarat government's healthcare policies and administrative priorities.

--IANS

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