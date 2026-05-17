One Indian killed and three injured in Russia in drone strike

Moscow, May 17 (IANS) An Indian worker was killed, and three others suffered injuries in a drone attack in the Moscow region on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Russia announced.

"One Indian worker has lost his life, and three others have been injured in a drone attack in the Moscow region earlier today. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital," the Embassy wrote on X.

“The Embassy condoles the loss of life and is working with the company management and local authorities to provide necessary assistance to the workers,” it added.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's President Vladimir Zelensky, regarding the latest strikes of Ukraine in Moscow, wrote on X: "Our responses to Russia’s prolongation of the war and its attacks on our cities and communities are entirely justified. This time, Ukrainian long-range sanctions reached the Moscow region, and we are clearly telling the Russians: their state must end its war".

Russia and Ukraine resumed attacks after a brief ceasefire between May 8 and May 11.

This ceasefire was announced ahead of celebrations of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in World War II.

The “special military operation” by the Russian troops is continuing following the end of the ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated last week.

Moscow also accused Kyiv of committing 30,383 cases of ceasefire violations during the ceasefire in the “special operation zone.”

The Russian President's Press Secretary, Dmitry Peskov, noted at a briefing last week that a lot of groundwork has already been laid to advance a settlement in Ukraine; however, it's too early to discuss specific dates and targets.

"The wealth of work in the peace process allows us to say that completion is indeed near," the Kremlin spokesman said. "But in this context, it's impossible to talk about specifics at this point."

–IANS

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