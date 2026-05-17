IPL 2026: We still want to show what we can do on the field as a group, says DC’s Starc

New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) Delhi Capitals left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc said the side remains determined to showcase its collective strength in the final stretch of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 league stage, even as the race to the playoffs tightens.

DC are at eighth spot with 10 points from 12 games and have a slim chance to enter the playoffs if they win their remaining two league stage games, including the clash against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

“I mean, as each day goes past, we get a bit more percentage of a chance of getting through, and the way the game is going at the moment, it is good for us. So, I mean, we've still got two games. We still want to show what we can do on the field here as a group.

“There's been a little bit of change over the last couple of games, and if that may happen again tonight and in the next game, that's it, but it's a chance for the guys to show what they can do. For the guys who have been going well, you look at KL, who has had a fantastic season with the bat, and a few guys who have come in and taken their opportunities.

“So, there's still plenty to play for, and it's still a great chance for these two games to perform if you come in, and as a group, you know, you never know what can happen in cricket,” said Starc in a pre-match chat with the broadcasters.

Starc also emphasised adaptability as the key factor for DC to do well at their home venue. “Obviously, we've played them away maybe a week... or a couple of weeks ago, actually. So, I think it is probably two teams that know each other. Then it comes down to these conditions. Here in Delhi, they've changed the game on game.

“So, I think that's going to be the key tonight, is adapting to what's presented to us on this wicket, which is a little bit of an unknown. Your guess is as good as mine. But, if you can adjust as quickly as you can, the team that's going to do that the quickest generally takes the advantage in the game.”

Asked what DC did after winning over Punjab Kings in Dharamshala, Starc said, “It's been a little bit of a break. We've got another one after tonight, so it's been a chance for I think a couple of guys to duck home for a night.

“I've noticed there's been a little bit of golf. For me, I've just been watching the golf and the footy back home, just getting the old body right for tonight. So, no, it's been a little refresher, and hopefully we're good to go tonight,” he said.

RR pacer Jofra Archer, meanwhile, spoke about RR’s longish break in their last two matches. “We had a few team bonding sessions as well, and the gap, the first gap, they just let us do whatever we wanted to do on those few days. We had some pool volleyball. We had a MasterChef. And we had a really nice dinner, actually, at one of the really historic places in Rajasthan.”

On his bowling approach, Archer remarked, “Well, nothing specifically. You just got to run in every day and just try to hit that good area. You know, some days it's gonna work for you. Some days it won't. And the days that it doesn't, you just got to hold the faith.”

RR also needs to win their remaining three games to enter the playoffs, and Archer said the tournament is still wide open for anyone to enter the last four stage. “Not just DC, but I think every team in the competition. It doesn't matter where they are in the table. Anybody can beat anybody. Didn't have GT losing on my radar last night either. And that kind of just shows that you can't take anyone for granted in this tournament.”

--IANS

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