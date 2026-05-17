Muslim leaders meet in Mumbai to ensure 'peaceful' Bakrid

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Islamic scholars and Muslim leaders, on Sunday, held a meeting with NGOs, lawyers, social activists, political party leaders and others to ensure administrative preparedness and peaceful celebrations of the upcoming 'Bakrid' festival.

The festival celebrated by Muslims worldwide is expected to be celebrated on May 27 in India, depending on the sighting of the Moon.

Speaking to IANS after the meeting, AIMIM Spokesperson Waris Pathan said: "It has been seen that some people, who spread hatred, want to create disturbance. Today anybody on the road identifies himself as cow vigilante and random vehicles are stopped."

He added that a committee has been formed which will work out to address all grievances legally because, Waris said, many issues are reported during the festival.

Advocate Amin Solkar appealed for a peaceful 'Bakrid', saying that the rules and guidelines of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Maharashtra government will be strictly implemented.

"We don't want unscrupulous people visiting society and spots which they are not authorised to, and create a law-and-order problem. We will take help of the police to implement all the guidelines," he told IANS.

He also said: "Everything will be done as per the guidelines issued by the BMC."

Muslim religious leader Mufti Muhammad Ashfaq Kazi said: "India possesses Ganga Jamuni Tehzeeb. All festivals are peacefully celebrated in the country. We will ensure the same is followed this time too."

Ashfaq Kazi emphasised saying: "Sometimes people, irrespective of Hindus or Muslims, try to destroy the peace between communities for fulfilling their personal agenda."

He said that during the meeting, the law was explained to members of the Muslim community.

"Discussions took place about how slaughterhouses should operate, about cleaning preparations etc. The Shariat Law also upholds cleanliness," he added.

"If law states to register the animal (goat) in the BMC, then it should be done," he said.

He also asserted: "Our team of lawyers will work towards stopping incidents that disturb the law-and-order."

Mufti Kazi appealed everyone to celebrate the festival with peace and brotherhood.

--IANS

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