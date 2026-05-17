PM Modi receives warm welcome from Indian community in Sweden

Gothenburg (Sweden), May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community as he landed in Sweden's Gothenburg on Sunday.

The PM met members of the Indian community who had gathered in large numbers to welcome him. Members of the Indian community carrying flags of Sweden and India were chanting 'Modi Modi' while welcoming PM Modi.

PM Modi and his Swedish counterpart, Ulf Kristersson, witnessed cultural performances and an orchestra performance. Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt sang ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ while welcoming the Indian PM.

PM Modi stated that the warmth and the affection of the Indian community in Gothenburg were "truly heartening."

"The warmth and affection of the Indian community in Gothenburg were truly heartening. Their deep connection with India and their contribution to strengthening India-Sweden ties make us all very proud," he posted on X.

"It is heartening to see the timeless thoughts of Bapu continue to reverberate in Sweden. Swedish opera singer Charlotta Huldt sang ‘Vaishnava Jana To’ during the welcome in Gothenburg. May Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts inspire us all to make a better planet!"

Earlier in the day, PM Modi arrived in Sweden after concluding his visit to the Netherlands. PM Kristersson welcomed him at the airport.

"I am grateful for Prime Minister Kristersson's kind gesture of receiving me at Gothenburg Airport. Looking forward to strengthening the friendship between India and Sweden during this important visit", the PM posted on X.

In another post on X, he wrote, "Landed in Gothenburg, Sweden. I will be meeting Prime Minister Kristersson with the aim of advancing the India-Sweden friendship in trade, investments, innovation, defence and more. With PM Kristersson and President of the European Commission, Ms. Ursula von der Leyen, I will be meeting European business leaders at the European Business Round Table for Industry. This will also deepen investment linkages between India and Europe."

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called Sweden an "important partner" of India and stated that PM Modi's visit will impart fresh momentum to bilateral ties.

"God eftermiddag, Sverige! Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Gothenburg, Sweden. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Sweden. In a heartwarming gesture, PM Narendra Modi was received by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the airport. PM was given a special welcome upon his arrival," Jaiswal posted on X.

"Sweden is an important partner for India in areas including technology, sustainability, innovation and Research and Development. The visit by Prime Minister Modi to Sweden will impart fresh momentum to the India-Sweden relationship," he added.

Earlier, Swedish Gripen fighter jets escorted PM Modi’s plane as it entered Sweden.

During his visit, PMs Modi and Kristersson are slated to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and explore new avenues of cooperation to enhance bilateral trade, according to the statement released by MEA.

The two PMs will address the European Round Table for Industry, a leading pan-European business leaders forum, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

PM Modi had earlier visited Sweden in 2018 for the first-ever India-Nordic Summit.

--IANS

akl/vd