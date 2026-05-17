Divya Dutta talks about her precious 'Dostana' with Sonali Bendre: She stood next to me....

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta used social media to celebrate her precious 'Dostana' with Sonali Bendre, which began at the beginning of her career.

Taking to her official Insta account, Divya shared an adorable picture with Sonali. We could see the 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain' actress with her hands around Divya's shoulders.

The 'Badlapur' actress shared that ever since the start of her cinematic journey, Sonali has been by her side and continues to do so even today.

"The most precious friendships are the ones when u are just beginning...the firsts...She is that!! When life here in the industry just started...she stood next to me with her arm around...and she continues to do that..love you @iamsonalibendre (sic)," she shared the post.

Divya also added the "Jaane Kyun" track from the 2008 drama "Dostana", featuring Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, and John Abraham as the lead.

On the professional front, Divya received a lot of appreciation for her work in the recently released web series, "Chiraiya".

In April, Divya dropped a picture of a huge banner of the show on social media.

Expressing her gratitude, she wrote, "Years back when i came to the movies, what mesmerized me most was the grand huge banners!! The larger than life presentation of actors !! Some day i wanted to see myself there too...but someone else always adorned them!!.. ek zid ayi phir, ki kisi din to meri tasveer bhi lagegi...phir dheere dheere it happennd.yes it did. And trust me, its the most amazing feeling...when you stand under those mesmerizing banners looking at the grand image of yourself ....khwab bunti hun main...".

Made under the direction of Shashant Shah and backed by SVF Entertainment, the series enjoys a stellar cast with Divya in the lead, alongside Sanjay Mishra, Siddharth Shaw, Prasanna Bisht, Faisal Rashid, Tinnu Anand, and Sarita Joshi in prominent roles.

--IANS

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