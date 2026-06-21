FIFA WC: Yamal inspires Spain as Oyarzabal double sinks Saudi Arabia

Atlanta, June 22 (IANS) Lamine Yamal starred on his return to the starting lineup as Spain rediscovered their attacking rhythm with a commanding 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in their Group H FIFA World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, while Mikel Oyarzabal answered his critics with a clinical brace.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw with Cape Verde in their opener, Spain were transformed in Atlanta with Yamal, the 18-year-old creating the chances and Oyarzabal providing the finish, and Spain were home and dry within the first 45 minutes thanks to goals from Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal and a Marc Cucurella own goal, which rounded off an impressive performance and booked their place in the next round.

In the starting line up against Saudi Arabia was the youngest player in the history of the World cup – 16-year-old Lamine Yamal, who plays his club football with Barcelona. It was Yamal who gave Spain the spark they needed. His first involvement on the field of play earned a massive cheer from the crowd as he dribbled past his marker with the minimum of effort, before crossing the ball into a dangerous area, forcing Saudi Arabia into a clearance.

The opening goal came in the 10th minute. The inviting cross that from the ever-lively left-back Dani Olmo fell at the feet of the onrushing Yamal who slid in to score his first goal of the tournament.

The goal did much to calm the nerves for Luis de la Fuente’s side who quickly started to dominate, taking full advantage of the space in behind the Saudi defence. A corner in the 30th minute was the next goal. It was a scramble inside the box when Aymeric Laporte’s downward header from Dani Olmo’s corner fell at Oyarzabal’s feet, and the front man bundled the ball home for his and Spain’s second.

Three minutes later Spain produced an unbelievable goal as a beautiful looping pass over the top of the Saudi backline found Marc Cucurella, who, without touching the ground, played it across the six-yard box for Olmo to head the ball to his compatriot inside the six-yard box, who volleyed home for 3-0 – an incredible goal and a great one for the World Cup as a whole, considering how bad it was when he had failed to even touch the ball until the 30-minute mark of the group opener against Cape Verde.

With the game in control for the Spanish the manager De la Fuente, substituted two of the first half goalscorers in Lamine Yamal and Oyarzabal, and just after the restart, after some good work in the box from Dani Olmo, who volleyed a corner towards the goal, his shot was saved by the Saudi goalkeeper, only for a lucky bounce off his team-mate Hassan Altambakti to roll into the Saudi net for the fourth Spanish goal.

Spain continue to attack but it was, as you would expect, an understandably quieter pace after the 50th minute, with players naturally starting to save a bit of energy before they try and secure the biggest prize of all in 3 weeks time.

This victory have put Spain on 4 points from two matches, leaving Saudi Arabia on a single point, with Uruguay and Cape Verde due to meet later on today in Miami.

--IANS

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