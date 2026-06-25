June 25, 2026 4:28 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details

When and where to watch Tunisia vs Netherlands, know all details of the FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Friday. Photo credit: FIFA.com

Kansas City, June 25 (IANS) The Netherlands enter their final Group F match against Tunisia with qualification firmly within reach. Ronald Koeman’s side have collected four points from their opening two games and need only a draw to confirm their place in the Round of 32, while victory could strengthen their bid to finish top of the group ahead of Japan.

The Dutch have looked comfortable for much of the tournament, particularly in their emphatic 5-1 win over Sweden, which highlighted the attacking quality running through the squad. With knockout football on the horizon, this fixture offers an opportunity to maintain momentum and fine-tune combinations before the next phase.

Tunisia, meanwhile, have endured a difficult campaign. Defeats in both group matches have already sealed their elimination, leaving them with only pride to play for in Kansas City. Defensive frailties have been a recurring issue, most notably during the heavy loss to Sweden, and a mid-tournament managerial change has done little to alter their fortunes.

Now under Hervé Renard, the Eagles of Carthage will be eager to end their World Cup campaign on a positive note and avoid another disappointing result. However, with confidence high in the Dutch camp and qualification still not mathematically secured, the Netherlands remain clear favourites heading into the contest.

How to watch Tunisia vs. the Netherlands live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 26, 04:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Missouri, USA

Referee: Katia Itzel Garcia

Squads:

Tunisia -

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassan, Abdelmouhib Chamakh, Aymen Dahmene

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Adem Arous, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri

Forwards: Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti

Netherlands -

Goalkeepers: Mark Flekken, Robin Roefs, Bart Verbruggen

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Denzel Dumfries, Lutsharel Geertruida, Jorrel Hato, Jan Paul van Hecke, Virgil van Dijk, Micky van de Ven

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong, Marten de Roon, Ryan Gravenberch, Teun Koopmeiners, Tijjani Reijnders, Guus Til, Quinten Timber, Mats Wieffer

Forwards: Brian Brobbey, Memphis Depay, Cody Gakpo, Justin Kluivert, Noa Lang, Donyell Malen, Crysencio Summerville, Wout Weghorst

--IANS

vi/bsk/

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