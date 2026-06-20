FIFA WC: When and where to watch Tunisia vs Japan; know all details

Guadalupe, June 20 (IANS) Japan will be aiming to take a major step towards the Round of 16 when they face Tunisia in their second Group F fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. After earning a hard-fought point against the Netherlands in their opening match, the Samurai Blue know that a win would leave them on the brink of qualifying for a third consecutive knockout-stage appearance.

Their campaign began with an impressive display of resilience, as Japan twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against the Dutch. The result not only showcased their character but also strengthened their position in a group where every point could prove decisive.

Tunisia, by contrast, arrive under considerable pressure after suffering a heavy 5-1 defeat to Sweden in their tournament opener. Only Curaçao's 7-1 loss to Germany was more lopsided in the opening round. The setback came on the heels of a 5-0 friendly defeat to Belgium, prompting the dismissal of head coach Sabri Lamouchi. Former Saudi Arabia boss Hervé Renard has since been appointed to stabilise the team and revive its campaign.

The expanded 48-team World Cup format means a four-point haul is often enough to place teams in a strong position to advance, making this encounter particularly significant for Japan. Having already demonstrated their ability to compete with one of Europe's strongest sides, they will back themselves against Tunisia, a side still searching for confidence after consecutive heavy defeats. If Japan reproduces the discipline and composure shown in its opener, it will be well placed to edge closer to another appearance in the knockout rounds.

How to watch Tunisia vs Japan live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 21, 09:30 AM IST

Venue: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe, Mexico

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

Squads

Tunisia -

Goalkeepers: Sabri Ben Hassan, Abdelmouhib Chamakh, Aymen Dahmene

Defenders: Ali Abdi, Mohamed Amine Ben Hamida, Adem Arous, Dylan Bronn, Raed Chikhaoui, Moutaz Neffati, Omar Rekik, Montassar Talbi, Yan Valery

Midfielders: Mortadha Ben Ouanes, Anis Ben Slimane, Ismael Gharbi, Rani Khedira, Hadj Mahmoud, Hannibal Mejbri, Ellyes Skhiri

Forwards: Elias Achouri, Khalil Ayari, Firas Chaouat, Rayan Elloumi, Hazem Mastouri, Elias Saad, Sebastian Tounekti

Japan -

Goalkeepers: Tomoki Hayakawa, Keisuke Osako, Zion Suzuki

Defenders: Ko Itakura, Hiroki Ito, Yuto Nagatomo, Ayumu Seko, Yukinari Sugawara, Junnosuke Suzuki, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tsuyoshi Watanabe

Midfielders: Ritsu Doan, Wataru Endo, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo, Keito Nakamura, Kaishu Sano, Ao Tanaka

Forwards: Keisuke Goto, Daizen Maeda, Koki Ogawa, Kento Shiogai, Yuito Suzuki, Ayase Ueda

--IANS

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