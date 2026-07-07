FIFA WC: When and where to watch Switzerland vs Colombia, know all details

Vancouver, July 7 (IANS) Switzerland and Colombia will look to maintain their unbeaten records and secure a place in the quarterfinals when they clash in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match at BC Place in Vancouver on Wednesday (IST).

Belief is growing in the Switzerland camp after they followed up their Group B-topping campaign with an impressive 2-0 win over Algeria in the Round of 32. Switzerland, who have played in the quarterfinals in 1934, 1938, and 1954, have often struggled for consistency in the modern knockout era, but the Swiss clockwork is beginning to tick in North America.

Like Switzerland, Colombia are unbeaten in four matches at the 2026 World Cup. After wins over Uzbekistan and Congo DR, La Sele topped Group K with a goalless draw against Portugal – the only game they have failed to win or score in – before underlining their dark-horse credentials with a composed 1-0 victory against Ghana in the Round of 32. With just one goal conceded, Nestor Lorenzo's men have been one of the tournament's toughest nuts to crack.

How to watch Colombia vs Switzerland live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the ZEE5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, July 8, 1:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Referee: Ivan Barton

Squads:

Colombia -

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Devier Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Willer Ditta

Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jaminton Campaz

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernández, Jhon Arias

Switzerland -

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.

--IANS

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