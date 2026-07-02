July 02, 2026 8:17 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: When and where to watch Switzerland vs Algeria, know all details

When and where to watch Switzerland vs Algeria, know all details of the match to be played in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Vancouver, July 2 (IANS) Switzerland will take on Algeria in a crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 32 clash at BC Place, Vancouver, on Friday (IST).

The Swiss finished top of Group B unbeaten, while their opponents had an epic path to reaching the knockout stages, drawing a thrilling last game with Austria 3-3 that included conceding a stoppage-time equaliser, which meant they finished third in Group J instead of second.

Switzerland are aiming to reach the Round of 16 of the World Cup for the fourth consecutive occasion, while Algeria are hoping to record a first win in the knockout stage, having fallen at the last-16 hurdle in 2014 to eventual winners Germany.

Coach Vladimir Petkovic knows his opponents inside out, having been in charge of Switzerland for seven years and at three major tournaments, including the 2018 World Cup. The two nations have never played a competitive fixture before, but there have been two previous friendlies between them – both played in the 1980s and both won by Switzerland.

The winners of this Round of 32 game will get to remain in Vancouver to face either Colombia or Ghana in the Round of 16 on 7 July.

How to watch Switzerland vs Austria live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the ZEE5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Friday, July 3, 08:30 AM (IST)

Venue: BC Place, Vancouver

Referee: Yael Falcon

Squads:

Switzerland -

Goalkeepers: Gregor Kobel, Yvon Mvogo, Jonas Omlin.

Defenders: Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodríguez, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger, Eray Cömert, Ulisses Garcia, Lucas Blondel, Becir Omeragic.

Midfielders: Granit Xhaka, Denis Zakaria, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Vincent Sierro, Michel Aebischer, Fabian Rieder, Dan Ndoye, Ruben Vargas, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic.

Forwards: Breel Embolo, Zeki Amdouni, Noah Okafor, Joel Monteiro, Kwadwo Duah, Albian Hajdari.

Austria-

Goalkeepers: Patrick Pentz, Alexander Schlager, Florian Wiegele

Defenders: David Affengruber, David Alaba, Kevin Danso, Marco Friedl, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene, Stefan Posch, Alexander Prass, Michael

Svoboda

Midfielders: Christoph Baumgartner, Carney Chukwuemeka, Florian Grillitsch, Konrad Laimer, Marcel Sabitzer, Xaver Schlager, Nicolas Seiwald, Romano Schmid, Alessandro Schöpf, Paul Wanner, Patrick Wimmer

Forwards: Marko Arnautovic, Michael Gregoritsch, Sasa Kalajdzic

--IANS

sds/

LATEST NEWS

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Dulquer Salmaan's Lokah reaches BIFAN, Stuttgart Film Festival: Sincere stories transcend borders

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham United. Photo credit: Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur sign Portugal midfielder Mateus Fernandes from West Ham

2027 to be celebrated as India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons, amid 75 years of diplomatic ties

2027 to be celebrated as 'India–Japan Year of Shared Horizons'

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps in the match being played at Galle on Thursday. Photo credit: SLC

Arachchige's unbeaten 83 guides Sri Lanka A to 288/5 against India A, Thakur, Saransh pick two scalps

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Technology partnership will become strongest pillar of India-Japan cooperation: PM Modi

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Vicky Kaushal shares romantic pic as he enjoys rain with his ladylove Katrina Kaif

Hubli Tigers and Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Hubballi on Thursday. Photo credit: KSCA

Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20: Hubli Tigers, Mysore Warriors share points after Abhinav Manohar's 12-ball blitz

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium in New Delhi.

Oriental Cup 2026 set to kick off on July 7 at Ambedkar Stadium

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Arpita Khan misses brother Sohail Khan ahead of Alliance: Shine On Bhai

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report

Takaichi’s India visit carefully-timed strategic move than routine diplomatic engagement: Report