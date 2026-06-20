FIFA WC: When and where to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia; know all details

Atlanta, June 20 (IANS) Group H could begin to take shape when Spain and Saudi Arabia meet in their second match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Atlanta Stadium. With both teams collecting a point from their opening fixtures, the contest presents an opportunity to gain a crucial edge in one of the tournament's most evenly balanced groups.

The opening round produced an unusual scenario, with every team in Group H ending the day level on points. Spain, among the favourites to lift the trophy, were unable to find a breakthrough against World Cup newcomers Cape Verde despite dominating possession and territory. Luis de la Fuente's side created the better opportunities but had to settle for a goalless draw after repeatedly being frustrated by a compact defensive performance.

Saudi Arabia also began the tournament on a positive note, earning a valuable 1-1 draw against Uruguay. The Green Falcons matched the South American side with a disciplined and organised display, continuing the encouraging progress made under head coach Georgios Donis

With all four teams tied on a single point after Matchday 1, the standings remain finely poised. A victory in Atlanta would not guarantee qualification, but it would hand either Spain or Saudi Arabia a significant advantage heading into the final round of group-stage fixtures.

How to watch Spain vs Saudi Arabia live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 21, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Atlanta Stadium, Georgia, USA

Referee: Raphael Claus

Squads:

Spain

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Pubill, Eric Garcia, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo

Midfielders: Rodrigo Hernandez, Martin Zubimendi, Pedri Gonzalez, Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino, Pablo Paez 'Gavi', Alex Baena

Forwards: Mikel Oyarzabal, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Borja Iglesias, Dani Olmo, Victor Munoz, Nico Williams, Yeremy Pin

Saudi Arabia -

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Al-Kassar, Mohammed Al-Owais, Nawaf Al-Aqidi

Defenders: Saud Abdulhamid, Mohammed Abu Al-Shamat, Khalid Al-Ghannam, Moteb Al-Harbi, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Nawaf Boushal, Hassan Kadesh, Ali Lajami, Ali Majrashi, Hassan Tambakti, Jehad Thikri

Midfielders: Nasser Al-Dawsari, Alaa Al-Hajji, Ziyad Al-Johani, Musab Al-Juwayr, Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Mohammed Kanno, Sultan Mandash, Ayman Yahya

Forwards: Feras Al-Brikan, Salem Al-Dawsari, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Saleh Al-Shehri

--IANS

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