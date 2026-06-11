June 11, 2026 1:53 PM हिंदी

FIFA WC: When and where to watch South Korea vs Czechia, know all details

FIFA WC: When and where to watch South Korea vs Czechia, know all details

Zapopan (Mexico), June 11 (IANS) South Korea and Czechia will be out to begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaigns in style when they clash on the opening day of the tournament on Friday (IST).

The Asian side are making their 11th straight appearance at the finals, while Czechia are back on the global stage after a 20-year absence. This will be the first meeting between the teams at the World Cup.

This will be Korea’s 12th FIFA World Cup tournament, the most of any Asian nation – 2026 will be their 11th consecutive appearance at the Finals, a run stretching back to 1986. Only Brazil (23), Germany (19), Argentina (14) and Spain (13) are on a longer run of consecutive participations.

How to watch South Korea vs Czechia live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 12 7:30 AM (IST).

Venue: Guadalajara Stadium (Zapopan)

Referee: Amin Mohamed Omar

Squads

South Korea

Goalkeepers: Jo Hyeonwoo, Kim Seunggyu, Song Bumkeun

Defenders: Kim Minjae, Lee Hanbeom, Kim Taehyeon, Park Jinseob, Lee Kihyuk, Lee Taeseok, Seol Youngwoo, Jens Castrop, Kim Moonhwan, Cho Wije*

Midfielders: Yang Hyunjun, Paik Seungho, Hwang Inbeom, Kim Jinkyu, Bae Junho, Eom Jisung, Hwang Heechan, Lee Donggyeong, Lee Jaesung, Lee Kangin

Forwards: Oh Hyeongyu, Son Heungmin, Cho Guesung

Czechia

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek.

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, David Juraek, Ladislav Krejci, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Zima.

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky.

Forwards: Tomas Chory, Adam Hlozek, Mojmir Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick.

--IANS

bc/

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