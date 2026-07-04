FIFA WC: When and where to watch Paraguay vs France, know all details

Pennsylvania, July 4 (IANS) France's pursuit of another World Cup crown gathers momentum on Saturday as Didier Deschamps' side takes on surprise package Paraguay in the Round of 16, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Few expected this fixture when the knockout bracket was finalised. Germany appeared destined to stand in France's way, only for Paraguay to produce one of the tournament's biggest shocks. Gustavo Alfaro's disciplined outfit absorbed relentless pressure before surviving a dramatic penalty shootout, in which missed opportunities nearly cost them dearly, only for José Canale to finally deliver the decisive strike.

That memorable triumph has earned Paraguay a far sterner examination. France has looked every bit the title favourite throughout the competition. Ten goals in the group stage were followed by a commanding victory over Sweden, underlining the remarkable balance between attacking flair and collective cohesion. Deschamps has resisted tactical excess, instead allowing an extraordinary generation of talent to express itself within a straightforward but devastating framework.

The result has been one of the tournament's most entertaining teams. With a frontline featuring three of world football's most feared attackers, supplemented by the emerging brilliance of either Bradley Barcola or Désiré Doué, France possesses an attacking arsenal capable of dismantling any defence.

There remain occasional vulnerabilities when possession is lost, but exploiting those moments requires both quality and ambition. Paraguay's resilience has carried it this far, yet reproducing its defensive heroics against an opponent of France's speed, creativity and relentless movement presents an entirely different challenge.

Unless Paraguay can discover an attacking level it has yet to display, France appears well placed to continue its march toward a third successive World Cup final.

How to watch Paraguay vs France live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, July 5, 02:30 AM IST

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, United States

Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev

Squads:

Paraguay -

Goalkeepers: Ugurcan Cakir, Altay Bayindir, Berke Ozer.

Defenders: Merih Demiral, Caglar Soyuncu, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Samet Akaydin, Eren Elmali, Mert Muldur, Zeki Celik, Ferdi Kadioglu, Yusuf

Akcicek.

Midfielders: Hakan Calhanoglu, Orkun Kokcu, Ismail Yuksek, Salih Ozcan, Okay Yokuslu, Kaan Ayhan, Irfan Can Kahveci, Can Uzun.

Forwards: Kenan Yildiz, Arda Guler, Kerem Akturkoglu, Bariş Alper Yilmaz, Cengiz Under, Semih Kilicsoy, Bertug Yildirim, Deniz Gul

France -

Goalkeepers: Mike Maignan, Robin Risser, Brice Samba

Defenders: Lucas Digne, Malo Gusto, Lucas Hernandez, Theo Hernandez, Ibrahima Konaté, Jules Kounde, Maxence Lacroix, William Saliba, Dayot Upamecano

Midfielders: N'Golo Kanté, Manu Koné, Adrien Rabiot, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Warren Zaire-Emery

Forwards: Maghnes Akliouche, Bradley Barcola, Rayan Cherki, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Marcus Thuram

--IANS

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