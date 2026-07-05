FIFA WC: When and where to watch Mexico vs England, know all details

Mexico City, July 5 (IANS) The stakes could hardly be higher as hosts Mexico prepare to welcome England to the iconic Mexico City Stadium on Sunday, with a place in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals on the line in one of the standout ties of the knockout stage.

Mexico have turned home support into a genuine weapon throughout the tournament. Javier Aguirre's men emerged from the group stage without conceding a goal before delivering arguably their most complete performance yet in the Round of 16, dispatching an in-form Ecuador side 2-0 with a clinical display built on pace, organisation and ruthless counter-attacking football. Their flawless campaign has only intensified belief among the home fans that El Tri can script something special on familiar turf.

England, meanwhile, earned their ticket to Mexico City after overcoming DR Congo thanks to a match-winning brace from captain Harry Kane. Thomas Tuchel's side have relied on moments of individual brilliance during the tournament, but Sunday's assignment promises to be unlike anything they have encountered so far.

Beyond Mexico's tactical discipline lies another formidable obstacle—the altitude. Per FIFA regulations, England will arrive just 48 hours before kick-off, leaving little opportunity to adapt to the thin air at the Azteca, which sits more than 2,200 metres above sea level. Managing energy levels could prove just as important as executing the game plan.

Despite those challenges, England possess a squad packed with match-winners capable of thriving under pressure. Yet they face a Mexico side fuelled by an electrifying home crowd and growing confidence with every passing match.

With the legendary Azteca set to provide a fitting backdrop, the contest promises to be a compelling battle between England's star power and Mexico's momentum, resilience and home advantage.

How to watch Mexico vs England live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Monday, July 6, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Mexico City Stadium, Mexico

Referee: Alireza Faghani

Squads:

Mexico -

Goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo, Guillermo Ochoa, Raul Rangel.

Defenders: Edson Alvarez, Israel Reyes, Jesus Gallardo, Johan Vasquez, Jorge Sanchez, Mateo Chavez.

Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Brian Gutierrez, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora, Luis Romo, Obed Vargas, Orbelin Pineda.

Forwards: Alexis Vega, Armando Gonzalez, Cesar Huerta, Guillermo Martinez, Julian Quinones, Raul Jimenez, Santiago Gimenez

England -

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford, Dean Henderson, James Trafford

Defenders: Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, Marc Guéhi, Tino Livramento, Dan Burn, Reece James, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah

Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze

Forwards: Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Gordon, Ollie Watkins, Noni Madueke, Ivan Toney

--IANS

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