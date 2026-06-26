FIFA WC: When and where to watch Iraq vs Senegal, know all details

Toronto, June 26 (IANS) Senegal and Iraq will clash with each other in the final match of Group I in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the BMO Field on Saturday.

Both sides are coming to the contest after suffering back-to-back defeats and are yet to open their account in the ongoing tournament. Their only hope of getting through is by finishing third, and in all likelihood, they will need a win to stand a chance of making it.

Senegal came pretty close to securing their first point against Norway, where they scored the late equalizer, but Norway's prime striker Haaland came back from behind and scored his second goal to help the team beat Senegal by 3-2.

Iraq's situation is worse. Graham Arnold's side were beaten 3-0 by France in Philadelphia, a result that followed their 4-1 opening-day loss to Norway, and they would look to improve their result in the upcoming match and give themselves a chance at securing the third position.

France have already secured top spot in Group I with six points, while Norway sits second. Eight of the twelve third-placed teams will advance to the Round of 32, meaning a win here could still be enough for one of these sides to progress, though goal difference will matter significantly.

How to watch Iraq vs Senegal live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, June 27, 12:30 AM IST

Venue: BMO Field, Toronto

Referee: Anthony Taylor

Senegal:

Goalkeepers: Mory Diaw, Yehvann Diouf, Édouard Mendy

Defenders: Ilay Camara, Krépin Diatta, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Ismail Jakobs, Kalidou Koulibaly, Moustapha Mbow, Antoine Mendy, Moussa Niakhaté, Mamadou Sarr, Abdoulaye Seck

Midfielders: Lamine Camara, Pathé Ciss, Habib Diarra, Idrissa Gana Gueye, Pape Gueye, Pape Matar Sarr, Bara Sapoko Ndiaye

Attackers: Assane Diao, Bamba Dieng, Nicolas Jackson, Sadio Mané, Ibrahim Mbaye, Cherif Ndiaye, Iliman Ndiaye, Ismaïla Sarr

Iraq-

Goalkeepers: Ahmed Basil, Jalal Hassan, Fahad Talib

Defenders: Hussein Ali, Merchas Doski, Akam Hashem, Frans Putros, Mustafa Saadoon, Rebin Sulaka, Zaid Tahseen, Ahmed Maknazi, Manaf Younis

Midfielders: Amir Al-Ammari, Youssef Amyn, Ibrahim Bayesh, Marko Farji, Zidane Iqbal, Zaid Ismail, Ali Jassim, Ahmed Qasim, Aimar Sher, Kevin Yakob

Forwards: Mohanad Ali, Aymen Hussein, Ali Al-Hamadi, Ali Yousef

--IANS

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