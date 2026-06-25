FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ecuador vs Germany, know all details

New Jersey, June 25 (IANS) Germany have already locked up the top spot in Group E, but Ecuador head into their final group-stage match knowing qualification remains on the line in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The South Americans need a positive result against Julian Nagelsmann’s side and, more importantly, must finally find their scoring touch.

Germany have been among the tournament's standout teams, winning both of their matches to secure first place. With knockout qualification already assured, Nagelsmann may rotate his squad, though the depth of Germany's bench means the challenge remains formidable.

Ecuador's campaign, meanwhile, has been defined by missed opportunities. After a narrow loss to Côte d’Ivoire, they were held to a surprising 0-0 draw by Curacao despite dominating the game and firing 27 shots. Goalkeeper Eloy Room's heroics denied them a breakthrough and exposed their biggest weakness- finishing.

While Ecuador have remained defensively solid, they are still searching for their first goal of the tournament. Against a confident German side playing without pressure, Sebastián Beccacece's men must find a cutting edge quickly.

If Ecuador can turn chances into goals, their World Cup hopes will stay alive. Failure to do so could bring an early end to a campaign that began with considerable promise.

How to watch Ecuador vs Germany live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 26, 01:30 AM (IST)

Venue: New York New Jersey Stadium

Referee: Mary Victoria Penso

Squads:

Ecuador -

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Denil Castillo, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Alan Minda

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodríguez, Jordy Caicedo, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo

Germany -

Goalkeepers: Manuel Neuer, Oliver Baumann, Alexander Nubel.

Defenders: Joshua Kimmich, Jonathan Tah, Nico Schlotterbeck, David Raum, Robin Koch, Waldemar Anton, Benjamin Henrichs, Maximilian Mittelstadt, Yann Aurel Bisseck.

Midfielders: Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leon Goretzka, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha, Pascal Grob, Angelo Stiller, Karim Adeyemi, Serge Gnabry.

Forwards: Kai Havertz, Deniz Undav, Niclas Fullkrug, Leroy Sane, and Jonathan Burkardt.

--IANS

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