FIFA WC: When and where to watch Ecuador vs Curacao; know all details

Kansas City, June 20 (IANS) Both Ecuador and Curacao enter their second Group E fixture under pressure after beginning their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaigns with defeats, making this clash a significant opportunity to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

Ecuador came away empty-handed despite matching Côte d'Ivoire for much of their opener in Philadelphia. The contest looked destined to end level before Amad Diallo struck in stoppage time, condemning the South Americans to a painful 1-0 defeat after a disciplined defensive display.

Curacao, meanwhile, endured a baptism of fire on their World Cup debut. Facing an in-form Germany side, the tournament newcomers were outclassed in a 7-1 defeat. Although they briefly threatened after scoring an equaliser, the gulf in quality soon became evident as the four-time champions pulled away with ease.

Unlike previous editions of the tournament, however, an opening loss no longer places teams on the brink of elimination. With the expanded 48-team format sending 32 nations into the knockout rounds, there is greater room for recovery. A victory here would put either Ecuador or Curacao firmly back in contention for qualification, making this encounter arguably the most important group-stage fixture for both sides.

How to watch Ecuador vs Curacao live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Sunday, June 21, 05:30 AM IST

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA

Referee: Juan Gabriel Benítez

Squads:

Ecuador -

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Gonzalo Valle, Moises Ramirez

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Angelo Preciado, Joel Ordonez, Felix Torres, Jackson Porozo, Yaimar Medina

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Denil Castillo, John Yeboah, Nilson Angulo, Alan Minda

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Kevin Rodriguez, Jordy Caicedo, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo

Curacao -

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Eloy Room

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon Van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Juriën Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, Ar’Jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia, Jearl Margaritha

--IANS

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