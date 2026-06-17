FIFA WC: When and where to watch Czechia vs South Africa; know all details

Atlanta, June 17 (IANS) The pressure is already mounting on both Czechia and South Africa ahead of their second Group A fixture, with neither side able to afford another setback after disappointing starts to their World Cup campaigns. As things stand, Thursday's showdown at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium could prove decisive in determining which nation remains in the hunt for a place in the knockout rounds.

South Africa endured a nightmare opening against tournament hosts Mexico, falling 2-0 in a match that unravelled dramatically. Bafana Bafana finished with only nine players after Sphephelo Sithole and captain Themba Zwane were both dismissed, leaving Hugo Broos' men overwhelmed and facing widespread criticism. The suspensions of both players further complicate matters heading into a must-win encounter.

Czechia also walked away empty-handed despite showing encouraging signs in their tournament opener. They held a one-goal advantage against South Korea shortly after the hour mark but failed to protect it, conceding twice late on to suffer a painful 2-1 defeat in their first World Cup appearance in two decades. The collapse has left Ivan Hašek's side with little margin for error.

With Mexico already in control of the group and South Korea holding second place, the equation is simple. Victory keeps hopes of reaching the last 32 alive, while defeat would almost certainly bring an early end to the World Cup journey. Even a draw would leave both teams relying on favourable results elsewhere, making this one of the most consequential fixtures of the second round.

How to watch Czechia vs South Africa live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Thursday, June 18, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Referee: Tori Penso

Squads:

Czechia -

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek, Matej Kovar, Jindrich Stanek

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal, David Doudera, Tomas Holes, Robin Hranac, Stepan Chaloupek, David Jurasek, Ladislav, Jaroslav Zeleny, David Zima

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv, Vladimir Darida, Lukas Provod, Michal Sadilek, Hugo Sochurek, Alexandr Sojka, Tomas Soucek, Pavel Sulc, Denis Visinsky

Forwards: Adam Hlozek, Tomas Chory, Mojmir Chytil, Jan Kuchta, Patrik Schick

South Africa -

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine

Defenders: Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba, Khulumani Ndamane, Olwethu Makhanya, Bradley Cross, Thabang Matuludi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Ime Okon, Samukele Kabini, Mbekezeli Mbokazi

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole

Forwards: Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Evidence Makgopa, Relebohile Mofokeng, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Themba Zwane, Thapelo Maseko

--IANS

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