FIFA WC: When and where to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast, know all details

Philadelphia, June 25 (IANS) The battle for second place in Group E comes down to 90 minutes in Philadelphia as Curacao and Ivory Coast meet in a winner-takes-all contest on Friday. While Germany have already booked their place in the Round of 32, the race for the remaining qualification spot remains wide open, giving this fixture enormous significance for both nations.

Ivory Coast enter the match in the stronger position. The African side sit second in the standings with three points and need only a draw to progress to the knockout rounds. After edging Ecuador through a dramatic late winner in their opener, the Elephants showed promise against Germany before ultimately falling short. Despite that defeat, their fate remains firmly in their own hands.

For Curacao, the equation is more complicated but still encouraging. The Caribbean nation, appearing on the World Cup stage for the first time, recovered impressively from a difficult start to the tournament. Following a heavy defeat to Germany, they produced one of the most resilient displays of the competition in a scoreless draw against Ecuador. That result was built around an extraordinary performance from goalkeeper Eloy Room, whose string of saves preserved a vital point and kept qualification hopes alive.

Veteran coach Dick Advocaat is expected to continue with a defence-first approach, aiming to frustrate Ivory Coast and create opportunities on the counterattack. The availability of striker Jurgen Locadia remains uncertain after a recent injury concern. Ivory Coast coach Emerse Fae, meanwhile, will look to his attacking talents to deliver under pressure. Young forward Yan Diomande has emerged as a key creative outlet and could prove decisive in unlocking Curaçao's disciplined defensive structure.

How to watch Curacao vs Ivory Coast live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Friday, June 26, 01:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Philadelphia Stadium, Pennsylvania, USA

Referee: Glenn Nyberg

Squads:

Curacao -

Goalkeepers: Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch, Eloy Room

Defenders: Riechedly Bazoer, Joshua Brenet, Roshon Van Eijma, Sherel Floranus, Deveron Fonville, Juriën Gaari, Armando Obispo, Shurandy Sambo

Midfielders: Juninho Bacuna, Leandro Bacuna, Livano Comenencia, Kevin Felida, Ar’Jany Martha, Tyrese Noslin, Godfried Roemeratoe

Forwards: Jeremy Antonisse, Tahith Chong, Kenji Gorré, Sontje Hansen, Gervane Kastaneer, Brandley Kuwas, Jurgen Locadia, Jearl Margaritha

Ivory Coast -

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou, Christopher Operi, Ousmane Diomande, Guela Doue, Ghislain Konan, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Singo, Evan Ndicka

Midfielders: Seko Fofana, Parfait Guiagon, Christ Inao Oulai, Franck Kessie, Ibrahim Sangare, Jean Michael Seri

Forwards: Simon Adingra, Ange-Yoan Bonny, Amad Diallo, Oumar Diakite, Yan Diomande, Evann Guessand, Nicolas Pepe, Bazoumana Touré, Elye Wahi

--IANS

vi/bc