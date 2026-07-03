FIFA WC: When and where to watch Colombia vs Ghana, know all details

Kansas City, July 3 (IANS) Unbeaten Colombia will take on Ghana for the first time on the world stage as the rivals contest the last of the Round of 32 ties at Kansas City Stadium on Saturday, with an aim of reaching the Round of 16.

As winners of Group K, Colombia are unbeaten so far at the FIFA World Cup 2026, having defeated Uzbekistan and Congo DR and drawn with Portugal and their aim now is to reach the Round of 16 for the fourth time.

As for Ghana, they will arrive in Kansas City on the back of a third-placed finish in Group L following a win over Panama, a draw with England and defeat against Croatia. They are targeting a third appearance in the Round of 16 and hoping for third-time lucky given their two previous encounters with South American opposition in the World Cup knockout stage both ended in defeat, against Brazil in the 2006 Round of 16 and Uruguay in the 2010 quarter-finals.

Colombia’s only previous World Cup knockout tie against CAF opposition brought a 2-1 defeat by Cameroon in 1990.

How to watch Colombia vs Ghana live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, July 4, 7:00 AM (IST)

Venue: Kansas City Stadium, Kansas City

Referee: Clement Turpin

Squads:

Colombia -

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Devier Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Willer Ditta

Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jaminton Campaz

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernández, Jhon Arias

Ghana -

Goalkeepers: Benjamin Asare, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Joseph Anang

Defenders: Baba Abdul Rahman, Derrick Luckassen, Gideon Mensah, Marvin Senaya, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Mumin, Jerome Opoku, Jonas Adjetey, Kojo Oppong Peprah

Midfielders: Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kwasi Sibo, Augustine Boakye, Caleb Yirenkyi, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Elisha Owusu

Forwards: Christopher Bonsu Baah, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo, Brandon Thomas-Asante, Prince Kwabena Adu, Inaki Williams, Jordan Ayew

--IANS

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