FIFA WC: When and where to watch Colombia vs DR Congo, know all details

Guadalajara, June 23 (IANS) Colombia will have the opportunity to book an early place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage when they face DR Congo in a Group K encounter on Wednesday. While Los Cafeteros opened their campaign with an impressive victory, the African side arrives full of confidence after producing one of the biggest surprises of the opening round.

Néstor Lorenzo's men made a commanding start by defeating tournament debutants Uzbekistan 3-1, putting themselves in a strong position ahead of what could prove to be the decisive group clash against Portugal later in the week. Another three points on Tuesday would guarantee Colombia's passage to the last 16 and strengthen its credentials as a potential dark horse in the competition.

DR Congo, meanwhile, exceeded expectations by holding Portugal to a 1-1 draw in its opening fixture. After falling behind to an early João Neves header, the Leopards remained composed, defended with discipline and found an equaliser through Yoane Wissa just before the break. The result secured the nation's first-ever point at a FIFA World Cup, having failed to score during its only previous appearance as Zaire in 1974.

Tuesday's contest will also mark the first meeting between the two countries, adding another layer of intrigue to the fixture.

Colombia is expected to dominate possession, but breaking down DR Congo's organised defensive structure may not be straightforward. Wissa's pace and finishing ability also give the African side a genuine counter-attacking threat. With knockout qualification within touching distance for Colombia and belief growing in the DR Congo camp, the Group K clash promises to be a fascinating tactical battle.

How to watch Colombia vs DR Congo live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. Subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details

Date and kick-off time: Wednesday, June 24, 07:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Guadalajara Stadium, Guadalajara

Referee: Maurizio Mariani

Squads:

Colombia -

Goalkeepers: Camilo Vargas, David Ospina, Álvaro Montero

Defenders: Johan Mojica, Devier Machado, Daniel Muñoz, Santiago Arias, Yerry Mina, Davinson Sánchez, Jhon Lucumí, Willer Ditta

Midfielders: James Rodríguez, Jefferson Lerma, Richard Ríos, Juan Fernando Quintero, Jorge Carrascal, Kevin Castaño, Jaminton Campaz

Forwards: Luis Díaz, Carlos Andrés Gómez, Jhon Córdoba, Juan Camilo Hernández, Jhon Arias

DR Congo -

Goalkeepers: Timothy Fayulu, Lionel Mpasi, Mike Epolo

Defenders: Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Steve Kapuadi, Rocky Bushiri, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Dylan Batubinsika

Midfielders: Noah Sadiki, Samuel Moutoussamy, Edo Kayembe, Nathan Mukau, Charles Pickel, Ngal’ayel Mukau Mbuku, Brian Cipenga, Theo Bongonda, Gael Kakuta

Forwards: Meschack Elia, Fiston Mayele, Cedric Bakambu, Simon Banza, Yoane Wissa

--IANS

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