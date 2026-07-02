FIFA WC: When and where to watch Australia vs Egypt, know all details

Arlington, July 2 (IANS) Australia will be looking to create history by winning their first knockout match when they face Egypt in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash at the Dallas Stadium on Friday (IST).

Egypt made history in the group phase, recording their first World Cup victory when they beat New Zealand 3-1. Hossam Hassan's team finished second in their group and will be hungry to continue their journey in North America. They will face an Australian team that also progressed to the last 32 as runners-up. The Socceroos are aiming to win a World Cup knockout game for the first time.

The winners of the game will play Argentina or Cabo Verde in the Round of 16 in Atlanta on 7 July.

How to watch Australia vs Egypt live in India:

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Friday, July 3, 11:30 PM (IST)

Venue: Dallas Stadium, Arlington

Referee: Gustavo Tejera

Squads:

Australia-

Goalkeepers: Mat Ryan, Patrick Beach, Paul Izzo.

Defenders: Aziz Behich, Jordan Bos, Cameron Burgess, Alessandro Circati, Milos Degenek, Jason Geria, Lucas Herrington, Jacob Italiano, Harry Souttar, Kai Trewin.

Midfielders: Cameron Devlin, Jackson Irvine, Connor Metcalfe, Mathew Leckie, Paul Okon-Engstler, Aiden O'Neill.

Forwards: Ajdin Hrustic, Nestory Irankunda, Awer Mabil, Mohamed Toure, Nishan Velupillay, Cristian Volpato, Tete Yengi.

Egypt:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed Alaa, Mohamed El Shenawy, Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman

Defenders: Hossam Abdelmagid, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Tarek Alaa, Ahmed Fatouh, Karim Hafez, Mohamed Hany, Yasser Ibrahim, Rami Rabia

Midfielders: Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia, Nabil Emad, Hamdi Fathi, Haitham Hassan, Mohannad Lashin, Mahmoud Sabre, Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet", Mostafa Zico, Ahmed Sayed "Zizo"

Forwards: Hamza Abdulkarim, Ibrahim Adel, Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Salah

--IANS

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