FIFA WC: When and where to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde, know all details

Miami, July 3 (IANS) Defending champions Argentina will clash with debutants Cape Verde in the round of 32 clash at the Miami Stadium on Saturday, with both teams looking to secure their berth in the round of 16.

Having defied all expectations by reaching the knockout stage at their first FIFA World Cup and doing so while remaining unbeaten, Cape Verde's wild ride in North America continues with the toughest match imaginable, against holders Argentina.

Argentina have picked up in North America where they left off after lifting the trophy in Qatar four years ago, being one of just three of the 48 participating teams to win all three of their group games. And despite it being his sixth World Cup and having recently turned 39, Lionel Messi is showing no signs of slowing down, and is now the tournament's all-time leading scorer.

He leads the race for the adidas Golden Boot with six goals from his three games while against Jordan he became the first player to score in seven consecutive World Cup matches. He will also feel at home in Miami, the city which he has called home since 2023. But Cape Verde have nothing to fear after holding previous winners Spain and Uruguay to draws. And they have developed their own cult hero in the tournament, 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha.

How to watch Argentina vs Cape Verde live in India

Live streaming and live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 football matches will be available on the Zee5 platform and app in India. A subscription will be needed.

Live telecast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be available on the Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2, and Unite8 Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Key details:

Date and kick-off time: Saturday, July 4, 3:30 AM (IST)

Venue: Miami Stadium, Miami

Referee: Drew Fischer

Squads:

Argentina-

Goalkeepers: Emiliano Martínez, Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Gonzalo Montiel, Cristian Romero, Leonardo Balerdi, Nicolas Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolas Tagliafico, Facundo Medina

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, Exequiel Palacios, Enzo Fernandez, Valentin Barco

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Lautaro Martinez, Thiago Almada, Nicolas Paz, Nicolas Gonzalez, Giuliano Simeone, Jose Manuel Lopez

Cape Verde-

Goalkeepers: Vozinha, Marcio Rosa, C.J. dos Santos

Defenders: Diney Borges, Sidny Cabral, Logan Costa, Steven Moreira, Wagner Pina, Joao Paulo Fernandes, Roberto 'Pico' Lopes, Kelvin Pires, Lanique'Stopira' Tavares

Midfielders: Telmo Arcanjo, Laros Duarte, Deroy Duarte, Jamiro Monteiro, Kevin Pina, Yannick Semedo

Forwards: Gilson Benchimol, Jovane Cabral, Nuno da Costa, Dailon Livramento, Ryan Mendes, Garry Rodrigues, Willy Semedo, Helio Varela

--IANS

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