FIFA WC: 'We respect Argentina, but we fear no one,' says Egypt coach Hossam Hassan ahead of last-16 clash

Atlanta, July 7 (IANS) Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has insisted his side will take on defending champions Argentina without fear in their FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash in Atlanta on Tuesday, saying his players must focus on their own game rather than be overawed by the reputation of Lionel Messi and his teammates.

While acknowledging that Argentina will start as favourites, Hassan said his squad believes it has what it takes to spring a surprise against the reigning world champions.

"If we ran a poll right now about who would win tomorrow, we all know the majority would favour them because we're facing one of the game's giants in Argentina," Hassan said as quoted by FIFA.

"But in the Egypt camp, we have a different conviction, and we'd answer that poll differently. Tomorrow's match won't be easy for us, but it won't be easy for them either. We have enormous respect for Argentina, but we have a goal, and we intend to achieve it," He added.

Egypt head into the knockout fixture unbeaten in four matches at the tournament, and Hassan believes his side's impressive run has prepared them for their biggest test yet.

"We're ready for the match – and how could we not be? We're playing in the Round of 16 at the World Cup against Argentina, the world champions, and against legendary players like Lionel Messi. So yes, we respect Argentina, but we fear no one because you suffer if you spend too much time thinking about the opposition," he said.

The former striker explained that since taking charge of the national team, his emphasis has been on ensuring the players remain focused on their own strengths rather than the stature of their opponents.

"Since taking charge of Egypt, I've tried to get the players to focus on themselves, on their style of play, and how they impose it on the pitch. We've worked on doing things our way without worrying about a country's reputation or the names on the back of their shirts," Hassan added.

Recalling Egypt's recent friendly against Brazil, Hassan said the team's mindset would remain unchanged against Argentina. "We respected them enormously, but we didn't overthink it. That's why we'll carry on with our way of doing things," he said.

Hassan also stressed that Egypt are carrying the hopes of not only their own supporters but also football fans across Africa and the Arab world as they seek a historic place in the quarterfinals.

"We have a prime objective in this match, one shared not only by the Egyptian supporters but by all Arab and African people because we're representing them all here. We have to show the development of Egyptian football out there on the pitch, both tactically and in terms of character, as well as our determination to reach the next round," he said.

Describing the World Cup as the pinnacle of any footballer's career, Hassan urged his players to embrace the occasion. "We're at the World Cup, and chances like this don't come around often for players or for coaches. We have to seize this opportunity to shine and show everyone what we're made of," he said.

Although Egypt are seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champion, they have never progressed this far in a FIFA World Cup. Hassan believes the current squad has an opportunity to change that narrative.

"African and Arab football has enormous potential, but we've been slow to show it, so now we're trying to make up for that. We want to live up to our supporters' expectations," he added.

--IANS

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